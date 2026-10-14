7 Simple Exercises to Protect and Strengthen Your Knees

At sixty-three years old, orthopedic surgeon Howard Luks balances his work with maintaining knee health through a targeted seven-exercise resistance routine developed with performance coach Brett Poniros, as detailed in a recent feature by The Washington Post.

Building Knee Resilience Through Movement and Agility

As an orthopedic surgeon, Howard Luks accumulated decades of physical wear from meniscus tears, morning stiffness, and thousands of miles of running, cycling, and hiking. In his sixties, despite maintaining high strength levels through heavy deadlifts and bench presses, he noticed his balance felt wobbly and his agility lacked. To counteract these deficits and avoid the common pitfall of older adults shying away from movement, Luks partnered with performance coach Brett Poniros in Upstate New York to design a resistance training program aimed at improving the body’s ability to move.

“You want the knee to be going through a full range of motion. But you also want to develop speed and balance and make sure you can move in all directions under different loads. That’s good for knees and for long-term quality of life. If you can’t catch yourself when you trip, you’ll fall, maybe fracture a hip or wrist, and your life suddenly becomes very different,” Brett Poniros explained.

The Clinical Takeaway

Full Range of Motion: Moving joints through a full range of motion is good for knees and long-term quality of life.

Moving joints through a full range of motion is good for knees and long-term quality of life. Quadriceps Engagement: Strengthening the quadriceps is important for knee health.

Strengthening the quadriceps is important for knee health. Neuromuscular Agility: Developing speed and balance helps ensure the ability to move in all directions under different loads.

The Seven-Exercise Resistance Routine for Joint Longevity

The workout regimen focuses on building strength, power, and coordination through seven specific movements that can be performed at a gym or modified for home use with minimal equipment. Poniros advises beginners to start with a single repetition of each exercise, while experienced exercisers should continue until their muscles feel tired rather than exhausted.

The first foundational movement is the goblet squat, which targets the quadriceps while keeping the torso stiff and the core engaged by holding a kettlebell, medicine ball, light dumbbell, filled gallon jug, or heavy book close to the chest. This is complemented by the jump squat, a variation where exercisers lower into a squat and push upward to create and absorb movement quickly. For unilateral strength, stability, and balance, the routine includes step-ups on a sturdy box, short step, or stair, and split squats (rear foot elevated), where one foot rests behind on a bench or other object while the other leg lowers into a squat.

To help prevent falls and keep us nimble, Luks incorporates twisting jump-ups off a box or cushion, requiring midair rotation and soft landings with bent knees. The routine also utilizes quick feet drills—stepping rapidly on and off a weight plate or other thin object—to build balance, coordination, and the ability to shift the center of gravity quickly. Finally, the wall sit engages the calf, gluteus, and quadriceps muscles, with the option to move feet farther out from the wall if knees hurt.

Exercise Name Target Muscle Groups Primary Functional Benefit Goblet Squat Quadriceps Keeps torso stiff and core engaged Jump Squat Legs Creates and absorbs movement quickly Step Up Legs Builds balance and muscles throughout the leg Twisting Jump-Up Not specified Helps prevent falls and keeps us nimble Quick Feet Not specified Builds balance, coordination and ability to shift center of gravity Wall Sit Calf, gluteus, quads Not specified Split Squat Not specified Increases strength, stability and balance

When to Consult a Doctor

Check with your doctor before trying these moves if you’re concerned about your fitness. If you’re new to weight training, start with a single repetition of each exercise.

5 Easy Exercises That Strengthen 95% of Your Body

The feature on Luks’s workout routine forms part of a week-long series published by The Washington Post, with tomorrow’s installment examining the scientific race to find a cure for arthritis.

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