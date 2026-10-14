An Se Young Open To Women’s Doubles After Denmark Open Win

Olympic champion An Se Young brushed off a lighthearted suggestion to switch to men’s singles during the Denmark Open in Odense, instead naming Kim Ga Eun and Sim Yu Jin as her preferred partners should she ever transition to women’s doubles, nst.com.my reported.

Straight Sets in Odense

The South Korean badminton standout cruised into the second round of the tournament following a straightforward 21-13, 21-11 victory over Ukraine’s world No. 41 Polina Buhrova. Following the match, a reporter during a Badminton World Federation interview floated the idea of a men’s singles appearance given her current level of control in the women’s bracket. “What are you talking about? No, no. I love women’s singles,” Se Young said.

Evaluating a Doubles Future

When questioned about a potential move into women’s doubles instead, the reigning Paris 2024 Olympic gold medalist pointed directly toward compatriots currently holding prominent positions in the world rankings. She identified world No. 13 Kim Ga Eun and world No. 16 Sim Yu Jin as high-caliber options. “Oh yes, I want to try women’s doubles. Ga Eun plays very well, and Yu Jin is also a very good doubles player. The two are really good players in women’s doubles,” she noted.

Denmark Open 2026 — Day 1 | WS – R32🇰🇷 [1] AN Se Young def. 🇺🇦 Polina BUHROVA2-0 (21-13, 21-11) | ⏱️ 36 mins#DenmarkOpen2026 #Badminton #WS #Odense2026 — https://x.com/PitchandCourtHQ/status/2110061655174377959

Unrelenting Season Form

The reigning Olympic champion has captured nine out of the 11 tournaments she has contested across the current season. While women’s singles remains her absolute priority for major circuit events, she remains open to testing the doubles format in future competition windows.

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