Steve Brodi Hosts Plattsburgh Public and Facebook Live Auction

Plattsburgh Public Auction Operations

Bridge St. Auction hosted a public, hybrid Facebook Live auction at 1 Durkee St. in Plattsburgh, NY, featuring a household and collectible liquidation.

Bidders accessed the sale through Steve Brodi’s Facebook page.

Hybrid Bidding Schedule and Venue Logistics

The Plattsburgh auction schedule operates across multiple days of the week. Bidding starts at 4 PM for Wednesday events, with a virtual preview via Facebook opening at 3:30 PM. Additional sales take place every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday starting at 6 PM, alongside Sunday sessions at 11:30 AM.

The physical venue sits at 1 Durkee St., Plattsburgh, NY 12901. The hybrid format permits attendees to browse the outside portion of the auction and examine box lots in person, subject to weather conditions. Online and absentee bidding run concurrently with the live floor activity.

Financial Terms and Purchase Conditions

All items sell as-is, where-is, carrying no expressed or implied warranty. The standard buyer’s premium is set at 15%. Buyers using major charge cards pay the full premium, while cash or good check payers receive a 3% discount.

Attendees and item removers operate at their own risk. The auction house notes that attendance involves potential exposure to COVID-19, and participants must review special safety conditions.

Gallery Contact and Listing Information

Steve Brodi serves as the licensed New York and Vermont auctioneer and licensed real estate agent for the firm. Gallery 518-563-9190 and Office 518-563-0568 handle inquiries regarding the full-scale mini-style household auction inventory, which includes various furniture pieces and collectibles.

Complete details, photo galleries, and weekly email mailing list sign-ups remain available through the primary Bridge St. Auction home page, where participants can also register for upcoming sales.