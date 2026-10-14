ICRC And WFP Warn Yemen Fighting Overwhelms Hospitals And Cuts Aid

Hospitals across Yemen are struggling to cope with a sharp rise in war casualties as intensified combat along multiple front lines strains an already fragile health system, the International Committee of the Red Cross reported on Wednesday.

Front-Line Facilities Overwhelmed by Mass Casualties

Front-line medical facilities in key contested regions, including Marib, Taiz, and Yemen’s Red Sea coast, are grappling with large numbers of weapon-wounded patients. According to the humanitarian agency, certain facilities have admitted more than 700 casualties in a single week. ICRC health coordinator Feras Abusamra emphasized the severe operational strain, stating that trauma care staff are operating under enormous pressure. Only a small proportion of Yemen’s functioning health facilities possess the capacity to deliver comprehensive trauma care.

Hospitals face these large numbers of wounded individuals amid critical shortages of essential medical goods. Supplies of surgical supplies, anesthesia, oxygen, and medicines are rapidly depleting. More than a decade of conflict, economic crisis, displacement, and disease outbreaks have battered Yemen’s health services, leaving facilities with limited capacity to absorb another surge in mass casualties if hostilities escalate further.

Humanitarian Aid Cut Off for Hundreds of Thousands

The fighting has simultaneously severed life-saving humanitarian assistance for 800,000 residents. According to the United Nations World Food Programme, this cutoff directly impacts Taiz—Yemen’s third-largest city, which currently hosts the largest number of people fleeing the fighting—alongside other conflict-affected zones. Active fighting and resulting road closures have rendered several districts inaccessible.

Wheat flour stocks across these isolated areas are nearly exhausted, and remaining food in local markets may last only a short time. El-Khidir Daloum, WFP Representative and Country Director in Yemen, warned that the situation risks rapidly spiraling into a humanitarian catastrophe if assistance cannot move safely and reach those who need it most.

Mass Displacement Compounds the Crisis

The resumption of hostilities between the Iran-backed Houthi group and Saudi-backed government forces has displaced more than 200,000 people from their homes in recent weeks, according to the International Organization for Migration. As front lines remain active and supply routes stay blocked, humanitarian organizations continue to call for immediate, unhindered access to prevent further loss of life among populations trapped by the ongoing violence.