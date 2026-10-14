Opponents plan protest against Google data center in Étrechet

Opponents of Google’s planned data center project in Étrechet, France, are organizing a citizen gathering for Saturday, October 17, 2026, at 1:30 PM, according to lanouvellerepublique.fr. The demonstration follows mounting local controversy over land artificialization and a perceived lack of democratic transparency surrounding the hyper-scale infrastructure deployment.

Citizens Call for a Moratorium on Ozans Development

The protest is spearheaded by the local collective “Ozans Dire Non,” which issued a press release demanding a hard stop on regional tech expansion. The group’s primary grievances center on the large-scale conversion of agricultural acreage into industrial server yards. Furthermore, the collective highlights what it characterizes as a severe democratic deficit, pointing to a near-total absence of public information regarding the technological parameters of the incoming hardware footprint.

« Ce que nous avons vécu à Étrechet n'est pas un cas isolé. Des projets de data centers se multiplient en France sans réponse. »Bruno Deterne, adjoint au maire d'Étrechet, a démissionné en signe de protestation contre le projet de data center de Google. pic.twitter.com/Sw5ev28bOo — https://x.com/Francois_Ruffin/status/2108174855241674820

Organizers are inviting residents and allied groups to a peaceful mobilization. Attendees will march along the perimeter of the threatened farmland to inspect the proposed Google site firsthand. Alongside these grassroots efforts, the Confédération paysanne de l’Indre, which holds membership within the “Ozans Dire Non” coalition, has formally backed the Saturday demonstration.

The collective is also pushing for a broader industry moratorium. It wants stakeholders to pause and evaluate the systemic impacts that hyper-scale server architectures impose on regional ecosystems and global resource consumption.

Political Fractures and the Municipal Fallout

The infrastructure proposal has deeply divided local governance. Several municipal officials in Étrechet, including the town’s mayor, recently resigned in direct opposition to the facility. Conversely, Gil Avérous and the vast majority of elected representatives within Châteauroux Métropole remain firmly committed to the data center initiative, viewing it as a vital digital asset for the region.

In an effort to temper the rising public backlash, tech giant Google held a press conference on Monday, October 12, 2026. Representatives presented what they termed a preliminary project intended to demystify the data center’s operational reality ahead of a formal public consultation scheduled to begin on November 2, 2026.

Political Opposition Rejects Tech Giant Narrative

Google’s recent outreach efforts failed to appease institutional critics. By Tuesday, October 13, 2026, the Communist Party of the Indre (PCF) released its own statement urging the public to join the October 17 protest.

The party criticized the timing and structure of the tech company’s recent disclosures. La consultation sur le méga data center Google d’Étrechet commence de bien curieuse façon avec la conférence de presse dédiée à ce projet, sous l’égide unique de ses ardents promoteurs : Google et Gil Avérous, the PCF stated in its release.

Critics argue that releasing data under the exclusive banner of corporate promoters and supportive local executives bypasses neutral oversight. They contend that the figures provided lack independent sourcing and external contradiction, arriving just weeks before the official public debate governed by the Commission nationale du débat public (CNDP).