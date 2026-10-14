Mauritius Imposes Curfew Following Protests Over Police Shooting

Mauritius has imposed an overnight curfew across ten administrative regions following civil unrest on the Indian Ocean island. Triggered by a police shooting that severely injured 27-year-old Élodie Thomas during demonstrations over water shortages and living costs, the turmoil has disrupted tourism, closed schools, and rattled a nation long celebrated for its stability.

Water Shortages and Rising Costs Spark Unrest

The demonstrations began peacefully on October 7 in the central region of the main island, driven by mounting public frustration over persistent water shortages and the high cost of living. The archipelago relies heavily on a tourism sector that generated $2.2 billion in gross earnings in 2025. However, daily life ground to a halt as citizens took to the streets, blocking roads with broken furniture, mattresses, and burning tyres.

The situation escalated sharply on October 9 when a police officer shot and wounded Élodie Thomas as she traveled home from work in a van in a residential area south of the capital, Port Louis. Local media noted that the officer fired without warning, hitting Thomas in the neck. A police sergeant has since been provisionally charged in connection with the shooting, and Thomas underwent successful surgery—including an operation by surgeons flown in from India—to remove the bullet.

Curfew Implementation and Government Response

In response to the ensuing chaos, which saw police stations attacked and supermarkets looted, Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam announced a curfew taking effect at 8:30 pm local time and running until 6:00 am. The restrictions covered roughly a third of the island, primarily targeting urban outskirts where violence had concentrated.

Photo: Daily Maverick

My message is clear and uncompromising: we will identify the instigators and all those who are acting against the interests of the country, and they will be held to account, Prime Minister Ramgoolam declared in an address to the nation, warning that perpetrators would face severe anti-patriotic consequences.

The Ministry of Education temporarily shuttered schools, and business lobbies encouraged remote work while foreign embassies, including those of the UK and France, issued travel cautions advising nationals to steer clear of public demonstrations.

Economic Stakes for an Island Hotspot

Metric Data Point 2025 Tourist Arrivals 1.44 million (up 3.9%) Gross Tourism Earnings $2.2 billion Global Peace Index Rank (2026) 18th globally (Africa’s most peaceful) Previous Major Unrest 1999 (Cannabis decriminalisation demands)

The current unrest represents an extraordinary disruption for Mauritius, which ranks as Africa’s most peaceful country according to the 2026 Global Peace Index. Large-scale civil conflict has been rare since 1999, when demonstrations erupted over cannabis decriminalisation. Analysts noted that the scale of the recent protests forced unusual administrative closures.

Photo: Business Insider Africa

With water shortages anticipated to linger until the rainy season arrives in December, the cabinet is scheduled to meet on Wednesday afternoon to reassess security measures and determine when schools and public infrastructure can safely return to normal operations.