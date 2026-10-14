84-Year-Old German Reaches Over-80s World Cup Semifinals in Australia

The German Ü80 football national team has reached the semifinals at the senior world championships in Brisbane, Australia, following a group-stage campaign featuring a victory over Japan, ndr.de reported.

The tournament, which began on Monday and concludes on October 16, 2026, features veterans playing eight-a-side matches on a small field with shortened halves lasting twice 30 minutes. Peter Rodenwald, an 84-year-old midfielder from Schwentinental in the Plön district, plays for the German squad as the team’s sole representative from Schleswig-Holstein.

Germany opened the competition by defeating Japan 2:1 and tied with tournament host Australia on the same day. The second matchday brought mixed results, with a 1:0 victory against the first team of the United States followed by a 0:1 defeat against the second team of the United States.

Tournament Stakes and Preparations

Rodenwald, who will turn 85 on October 19, noted that the competition is physically demanding. “I am already excited,” Rodenwald told NDR Schleswig-Holstein, describing the event as an exhausting experience that he intends to finish with joy and passion. He has played football since early childhood and currently plays for Raisdorfer TSV.

Preparations for the global tournament began at the start of the year. Rodenwald stated that the squad met monthly in training camps stretching from northern to southern Germany starting in February. He funded his journey to Australia with donations.

Twelve teams are competing for the title. Alongside the Ü80 competition, other self-organized German senior teams are participating internationally, including players Herbert, Reinhard, and Wolfgang from Rastede, who bring a combined 211 years of life experience to the pitch, and three players from FC Heidetal targeting a senior title in Tokyo.

Upcoming Semifinal Schedule

Friday marks the decisive day of the tournament as Rodenwald and his teammates contest the semifinal round. The opponent for the German team will be determined on Thursday. If successful, the final match to decide the world championship title is scheduled for the same day in Brisbane.