Persib Bandung and Thể Công prepare for AFC Champions League Two

As the AFC Champions League Two 2026/27 group stage heats up, Indonesian club Persib Bandung and Vietnamese representative Thể Công are preparing for a crucial Group E clash on October 14. Both teams enter the match looking to solidify their standing after encouraging starts in continental competition.

The fixture at Gelora Bandung Lautan brings together two Southeast Asian clubs that have already disrupted expectations in their opening group matches. While Thể Công managed to secure a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Australia’s Melbourne Victory, Persib Bandung pulled off a major statement by defeating South Korea’s FC Seoul 1-0 on foreign soil.

Continental Ambitions and Domestic Realities

Persib Bandung enters the encounter carrying strong momentum on the international stage. The team from West Java is making its third appearance in the AFC Champions League 2. After difficult early campaigns, the squad advanced through the group stage last season before exiting in the Round of 16 against Thailand’s Ratchaburi. Manager Igor Tolic’s side recently followed up their continental success over FC Seoul with a 3-1 victory against Thai League runners-up Port FC in the ASEAN Club Championship.

✨ AFC Champions League TWO 2026/27 | Group EFT: FC Seoul 🇰🇷 0️⃣ – 1️⃣ 🇮🇩 Persib Bandung#AFC #ACLTWO pic.twitter.com/Y5m6eTUJGn — https://x.com/theaseanball/status/2100195662340231358

Photo: baovanhoa.vn

Domestically, however, the hosts have had a slower start to the season, collecting seven points from their opening four matches to sit in eighth place. Recent fixtures have highlighted defensive vulnerabilities, with the team keeping only one clean sheet in their last five outings and having to overcome a two-goal deficit to draw with Dewa United over the weekend.

For the visitors, the trip to Indonesia comes during a turbulent period in domestic play. Thể Công travel following a 3-1 home defeat to Hà Tĩnh, marking their second loss in the V.League. Despite these domestic struggles, the Vietnamese side has historically shown strong resilience on the road, suffering only one defeat in their last nine away fixtures.

Squad Dynamics and Match Outlook

Manager Velizar Popov faces personnel challenges ahead of the fixture, notably missing midfielder Doãn Ngọc Tân due to an injury sustained during the recent domestic loss. Meanwhile, Persib Bandung boasts a deep roster featuring prominent Indonesian players such as Thom Haye, Eliano Reijnders, Ragnar Oratmangoen, Sandy Walsh, Marc Klok, and Beckham Putra, alongside foreign acquisitions including Balsa Sekulic, Uilliam Barros, Mariano Peralta, and Gabriel Mutombo.

With both clubs seeking to distance themselves from rivals in a tightly contested group, the tactical battle on October 14 is expected to test the tactical discipline and physical endurance of both squads.

As the tournament progresses, the outcome of this fixture will significantly shape the race for advancement in Group E, providing a clear benchmark for how both Southeast Asian representatives measure up against elite regional competition.