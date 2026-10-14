Study Examines Linguistic Uses in Cusco Radio Program Teleimpacto

An academic study published by repositorio.unsaac.edu.pe examined the linguistic and paralinguistic uses within journalistic and entertainment programs of the Sunday magazine broadcast Teleimpacto on Radio Salkantay in Cusco during 2019.

Linguistic and Paralinguistic Scope of Teleimpacto

The research focused specifically on the linguistic and non-linguistic contents featured across news and recreational segments of the Cusco-based Sunday radio program.

Data collection relied on active listening techniques to capture real-time audio dynamics within a qualitative, non-experimental framework.

According to market studies cited in the research, the Sunday magazine maintains a high level of listener tune-in throughout the Cusco region through its promotional contests and varied programming.

Structural Layout and Theoretical Framework of the Cusco Radio Study

The academic investigation is organized into four distinct chapters that establish both the methodological parameters and theoretical grounding for analyzing radio broadcasting. repositorio.unsaac.edu.pe reported that the opening section outlines the problem formulation, research objectives, and overall project justification. Subsequent chapters establish the scientific and theoretical bases of linguistic communication alongside the relevant state of the art.

The research design details specific hypotheses, variables, and investigative dimensions within the third chapter. The final section documents the study’s geographic localization within the Cusco region, specifying the non-experimental research design, sample selection methods, and the practical parameters used during information collection.

Research Parameter Methodological Detail Study Focus Linguistic and paralinguistic uses in radio programming Media Outlet Radio Salkantay (Teleimpacto Sunday magazine) Location & Year Cusco, 2019 Methodology Qualitative, non-experimental design via active listening

Methodological Application and Regional Audience Reach

Active listening served as the primary instrument for identifying the distinct verbal and non-verbal traits present in Teleimpacto‘s news and entertainment broadcasts. repositorio.unsaac.edu.pe noted that market evaluations confirm the program holds significant audience traction across Cusco. The study captures how varied broadcast segments utilize promotional contests and spoken-word dynamics to engage local listeners.

By mapping out the four operational chapters, the investigation provides a structured examination of how regional radio broadcasters combine informative journalism with interactive entertainment. The defined scope covers both the theoretical underpinnings of linguistic communication and the practical field methods applied within the Cusco listening area.