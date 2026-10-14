Princess Diana christened cruise ship Artania anchors off Portoferraio

The classic cruise ship Artania—christened by Diana, Princess of Wales—anchored in Portoferraio alongside the cruise sailing ship Club Med 2, Toscana Media News reported.

The simultaneous arrival of the two vessels brought an unusual visual spectacle to the Tuscan archipelago. The Artania, serving as the flagship for the German tour operator Phoenix Reisen, dropped anchor in the roadstead while on an extensive Mediterranean cruise tour. Moored nearby was the Club Med 2, a five-masted cruise sailing ship featuring seven computer-controlled sails and a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system.

A Royal Lineage in Tuscan Waters

Originally launched on Feb. 18, 1984, the ship entered service under the name Royal Princess. On Nov. 15, 1984, in Southampton, Great Britain, Diana, Princess of Wales, officially named the vessel during a highly publicized ceremony.

The ship later sailed as the Artemis for P&O Cruises before transitioning to the Phoenix Reisen fleet in 2011. Today, the classic liner measures approximately 230.61 meters in length and spans between 29 and 32 meters in width. Accommodating up to 1,260 passengers with a crew of more than 500, the Artania maintains a traditional cruise layout featuring exterior cabins—many equipped with private balconies—alongside a two-story grand lobby, multiple restaurants, lounges, a library, a cinema, a theater, and an onboard spa.

Sailing Innovation Meets Classic Design

In sharp contrast to the traditional ocean liner aesthetic of the Artania, the Club Med 2 represents a modern engineering approach to leisure cruising. Spanning between 187 and 194 meters across eight decks, the five-masted motor-sailer relies on computerized sails and hybrid power to navigate Mediterranean itineraries.

A REGAL VISITOR BACK IN THE SOUNDThe MV Artania arrived this morning in the Sound and is Plymouth's second cruise visitor of 2026. A regular visitor to the city, the luxury vessel has now dropped anchor inside the breakwater.The £125 million luxury cruise ship is run by… pic.twitter.com/iEdAYGVwb5 — https://x.com/rockhoppas/status/2053361826193125635

The vessel accommodates up to 386 passengers, supported by a crew of 214. Together, the two visiting ships highlight the diverse range of vessels currently traversing regional waters, bringing more than 1,600 travelers to the Elban coast for a single day of touring.