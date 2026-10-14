Karim Abdel Aziz Earns 29M EGP in Opening Week for Mutlub A’eliyan

Karim Abdel Aziz enters the local box office race with his new social comedy film “Mutlub A’eliyan” (Family Wanted), which grossed approximately 29 million Egyptian pounds during its opening week, eremnews.com reported. Directed by Motaz El Tony and written by Sherif El Lithy, the film follows a husband who is distracted from his family and does not care about the details of his two children’s lives, before situations related to his brother-in-law push him to get closer to them again, and reconsider his relationship with his family.

The Bottom Line

Opening Figures: “Mutlub A’eliyan” pulled in roughly 29 million EGP in its first week across Egyptian cinemas, according to eremnews.com.

“Mutlub A’eliyan” pulled in roughly 29 million EGP in its first week across Egyptian cinemas, according to eremnews.com. Star-Studded Cast: The film co-stars Yasmine Sabri, Mostafa Khater, Sarah Baraka, and Sami Maghawry, alongside cameo appearances by Ahmed Fahmy and Nisreen Amin.

The film co-stars Yasmine Sabri, Mostafa Khater, Sarah Baraka, and Sami Maghawry, alongside cameo appearances by Ahmed Fahmy and Nisreen Amin. Box Office Legacy: Abdel Aziz currently holds five spots in the list of the ten highest-grossing films in the history of Egyptian cinema, a commercial track record analyzed by industry figures like critic Tarek El Shinnawy.

Box Office Stakes and Franchise History

As “Mutlub A’eliyan” continues its theatrical run, its entry into the list of highest-grossing films remains dependent on its final total and the extent of audience turnout, eremnews.com noted. The actor’s previous box office giants span multiple genres, demonstrating commercial versatility. According to records cited by eremnews.com, his portfolio includes “The Blue Elephant 2” (El Feel El Azraq 2), which reached approximately 103 million EGP, and “Kira & El Gin”, which pulled in approximately 120 million EGP.

According to nafeza2world.com, “Beit El Roubi” reached 129 million and 846 thousand EGP, and “Mashrou’ X” (Project X) reached 131 million and 250 thousand EGP. Meanwhile, youm7.com reported that Abdel Aziz’s film “7Dogs” achieved figures exceeding 272 million EGP.

Film Title Approximate Gross (EGP) Genre “7Dogs” ~272 Million Action / Thriller “Mashrou’ X” ~131 Million and 250 Thousand Action / Adventure “Beit El Roubi” ~129 Million and 846 Thousand Social Comedy “Kira & El Gin” ~120 Million Historical Drama “El Feel El Azraq 2” ~103 Million Psychological Thriller

Evaluating the Commercial Formula

The enduring commercial power behind Abdel Aziz’s projects relies on a delicate ecosystem of star wattage, narrative diversity, and strategic release timing. Critic Tarek El Shinnawy explained in previous statements to eremnews.com that the actor’s name has evolved into a known brand capable of reliably drawing audiences into theatrical auditoriums. However, El Shinnawy emphasized that box office success is not tied to the star’s name alone, but is also influenced by script quality, artistic choices, production volume, marketing, and the timing of the release, in addition to collaborating with directors and writers who offer diverse experiences.

Photo: youm7.com

This systematic approach allows Abdel Aziz to pivot between intense psychological thrillers, sprawling historical epics, and lighthearted family comedies. While “Mutlub A’eliyan” leans into a domestic premise, it arrives alongside other fare, proving that the actor’s audience spans across diverse demographic brackets.

Future Pipeline and Theatrical Competition

Even as “Mutlub A’eliyan” establishes its footing against current market competitors—such as Ahmed Hatem’s “Red Flag”, Ahmed Ghozzi and Ahmed Bahr’s “Mahmoud El Tany”, and Bayoumi Fouad’s “Sheikh Do”, as outlined by nafeza2world.com—preparations are underway for the future. Youm7.com reported that Abdel Aziz is preparing to continue filming the third part of “El Feel El Azraq” (The Blue Elephant). Written by Ahmed Mourad and directed by Marwan Hamed, the third installment is slated for a summer 2027 release.

Inside Project X: Karim Abdel Aziz’s Epic Film Phenomenon Exposed

Whether “Mutlub A’eliyan” possesses the sustained legs required to cement its place alongside its high-grossing predecessors will depend entirely on its final total and the extent of audience turnout in the coming weeks. For now, the film stands as another step in a career defined by continuous theatrical presence.