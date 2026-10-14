MontLégia Hospital Choir Helps Aphasia Patients Reclaim Speech Through Song

At MontLégia Hospital in Liège, a bi-weekly choral group named “Les Lions chantants” gathers patients diagnosed with aphasia to work on speech, memory, and self-confidence through singing.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Aphasia Rehabilitation: Group singing helps patients work on speech, memory, and self-confidence.

Group singing helps patients work on speech, memory, and self-confidence. Multidisciplinary Recovery: Sessions integrate vocal training with physical movement and socialization.

Sessions integrate vocal training with physical movement and socialization. Support: Shared participation fosters a communicative environment that encourages vocalization at the individual’s own pace.

Musical Intervention at MontLégia Hospital

Every fortnight, the corridors of MontLégia Hospital resonate with the voices of “Les Lions chantants,” a choral group for individuals suffering from aphasia, a language disorder. Facilitated by Florence Arnold, a neuropsychologist and musician, the group brings together patients like Lilianne, who has participated diligently in rehearsals following three months of hospitalization for brain lesions. “We get together and we make songs, music, it’s very pleasant,” Lilianne stated to RTL info journalist Roxanne Josse.

The musical sessions are designed to stimulate cognitive domains. Participants incorporate physical movement, such as dance, into their routines. For José, another member of the choir, the gatherings serve an essential function. “We are all together, it’s cool, it’s good,” José told RTL info.

Therapeutic Observations

Clinical observation during the choral sessions indicates progress in participants. Arnold noted visible progress in participants from session to session, extending to physical conditioning, language, and mood regulation.

Parameter Observed Clinical Focus Reported Patient Benefit Language Speech Encourages taking the floor Memory Memory Memory work Psychological Group dynamics and shared peer support Self-confidence and reconnecting with others

This environment also accommodates participants without aphasia who contribute to the support of the group. Richard, who does not suffer from aphasia, participates to assist patients. “Making everyone smile and laugh is already not bad, because they say that often laughter is specific to man. And there you go, it’s going very well, it’s magnificent,” Richard told RTL info.

When to Consult a Doctor

"Here, we support each other, so if there is a word that doesn't pass, the other will help. If someone can't manage to sing, they sing in pairs or I sing in the group and that helps to give this motivation," Arnold explained to RTL info.

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