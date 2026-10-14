Netflix to Air 2030 FIFA World Cup Live in Spain and Andorra

Netflix has secured the live broadcasting rights to every single match of the 2030 FIFA World Cup in Spain and Andorra, marking the streaming giant’s most significant push into European sports broadcasting to date.

The Shift in Netflix’s Sports Strategy

For years, Netflix maintained that it did not need to invest in live sport because it had no legacy business to defend, famously describing its stance as not anti-sport, but pro-profit. The company previously viewed premium rights as too expensive, too localised, and too short-term compared to owned original content with a longer shelf life. However, that resistance has dissolved through targeted investments in live events such as a US$5 billion deal with WWE, influencer and professional boxing bouts, and National Football League (NFL) matches on Christmas Day.

🚨 Netflix Lands All 104 World Cup 2030 Matches in Spain and AndorraNetflix is making a major move into live football, securing exclusive broadcasting rights to all 104 matches of the 2030 FIFA World Cup in Spain and Andorra.Announced on Tuesday, 13 October, the agreement… pic.twitter.com/9iwHMHWw6r — https://x.com/itsNotsoccerhq/status/2110049634752074043

Acquiring regional rights packages represents a tactical pivot from its usual demand for global scale. Netflix holds the rights to the 2027 and 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cups in North America, the Concacaf Gold Cup and Nations League Finals in Mexico, and Major League Baseball season openers in the United States. Securing the senior men’s World Cup in a major European host nation like Spain signals that the platform views live sports as essential for subscription acquisition, retention, and tier-priced advertising revenue.

Tournament Structure and Free-to-Air Sublicensing

The 100th-anniversary tournament will feature a unique multi-country footprint. Spain, Portugal, and Morocco serve as the primary co-hosts, while Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay will each stage a single match to commemorate the inaugural 1930 tournament in South America. That geographic distribution simultaneously clears the path for FIFA’s continental rotation policy, opening the door for Saudi Arabia to host the 2034 edition.

Under the terms of the agreement, Netflix subscribers in Spain and Andorra will have access to all 104 matches live. To satisfy local regulatory frameworks and public access demands, the streaming service committed to making one match per matchday available free of charge on its platform. Furthermore, selected fixtures—including all matches involving the Spanish national team, both semi-finals, and the final—will be broadcast on free-to-air television through a sublicensing agreement executed by Netflix.

Tournament Detail Host / Broadcast Framework Primary Co-Hosts (2030) Spain, Portugal, Morocco Commemorative Openers Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay (1 match each) Total Match Inventory 104 matches Broadcast Territory Spain and Andorra (Netflix live coverage)

FIFA’s Commercial Expansion and Future Bidding

FIFA generated US$15 billion from the 2026 edition in North America through expanded commercial revenue, hospitality sales, and ticketing models.

Bela Bajaria, chief content officer at Netflix, noted the cultural weight of the upcoming tournament. “I was in the stands this year as Spain lifted the trophy and witnessed the passion, the pride, the stories – they all become part of a nation’s culture and are remembered for generations,” Bajaria stated. While industry watchers debate whether Netflix will target full domestic campaigns like the English Premier League, the platform’s appetite for tentpole fixtures and major host-nation tournaments has fundamentally altered the sports media rights landscape.