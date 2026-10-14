Adriana Lima faces public scrutiny over appearance in New York

Model Adriana Lima drew intense public scrutiny regarding her physical appearance after appearing at Paris Fashion Week and arriving at the Today Show in New York, sparking widespread speculation across social media platforms.

The 45-year-old Brazilian model stepped out in New York wearing loose, heavy layering, including a brown suede blazer, matching trousers, a black puffer jacket, and later a fluffy turtleneck with lounge pants. These oversized silhouettes concealed her figure following earlier public debates sparked by her appearance at a Revolve Magazine event during Paris Fashion Week, where she wore a short black leather trench dress.

Public Debate and Social Media Speculation in New York and Paris

The discussions surrounding Lima’s physical appearance intensified after her public appearances in late September and mid-October 2026. While some social media users speculated without evidence about methods like weight-loss medications or surgical procedures, supporters defended the model, emphasizing that personal appearance does not warrant critical commentary.

Lima’s team has not publicly addressed the speculation. The model previously confronted body and facial commentary in 2023 following a film premiere, attributing her appearance to the demanding realities of parenting a large family, which includes an active infant and multiple older children.

Upcoming Public Appearances Amid Ongoing Media Scrutiny

Event Location Date Revolve Magazine Photocall Paris, France September 29, 2026 Messika Show (Paris Fashion Week) Paris, France October 1, 2026 Today Show Appearance New York, USA October 13, 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Los Angeles, USA October 18, 2026

Despite the ongoing public discourse, Lima maintains a packed professional schedule. Following her appearances in New York, she is scheduled to walk the runway at the upcoming Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles.

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