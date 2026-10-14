Surveillance Video Shows ICE Vehicle Striking Man in Houston

Miguel Parra-Hernandez is recovering in stable condition with both legs broken after being struck by an unmarked ICE vehicle in a Houston-area shopping center parking lot on Saturday, Scripps News reported.

The incident unfolded during a reported vehicle stop on a Houston street. According to surveillance footage, a white pickup truck halted before two men bolted from the vehicle and fled. Parra-Hernandez sprinted away from the scene, heading directly into a nearby commercial parking lot.

Moments later, a black, unmarked SUV accelerated into the parking lot in pursuit. While a parked pickup truck momentarily obstructs the exact moment of impact, surveillance footage shows Parra-Hernandez lying on the ground immediately afterward, with the unmarked SUV positioned directly in front of him.

The accounts of the collision stand in stark contrast. ICE officials maintain that Parra-Hernandez ran in front of the vehicle. Conversely, visual evidence from the surveillance recording appears to show the SUV veering toward him.

Family members speaking about the incident emphasize deep roots in the community. According to his relatives, Parra-Hernandez has lived in the United States for 34 years, maintains no criminal record, and was on his way to work when fear prompted him to run from the ICE agents.

Following the collision, medical assessments placed Parra-Hernandez in stable condition. Federal authorities confirmed that he is in the country illegally and remain holding him in federal custody.

Surveillance Evidence and Conflicting Official Claims

The core dispute centers on the moments immediately preceding the impact in the shopping center lot. Video footage captures the foot chase following the initial vehicle stop involving the white pickup truck. As Parra-Hernandez fled on foot, the black, unmarked SUV accelerated into the lot.

ICE representatives assert that Parra-Hernandez ran directly into the path of the vehicle. However, the video appears to show the SUV veering toward him.

Family Background and Enforcement Context

Relatives underscored that Parra-Hernandez’s decades-long residence in the U.S. and clean legal history underscore the unexpected severity of the encounter. Running out of fear, according to his family, resulted in fractures to both of his legs.

Photo: 10news.com

Scripps News noted prior incidents where ICE agents shot at a man in a car with his 5-year-old son.

Furthermore, broader administrative concerns surround agency protocols, including reports that ICE waived a rule requiring detainees receive medical checkups within two weeks. With Parra-Hernandez now in federal custody, questions regarding medical oversight, use of force, and the boundaries of vehicular enforcement remain central to the unfolding investigation.