Connecticut Researchers Launch Study on Rising Alpha-Gal Syndrome and Lone Star Ticks

Researchers with the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station are partnering with the Yale School of Medicine to investigate alpha-gal syndrome, an emerging tick-borne red meat allergy driven by the northern expansion of the lone star tick. The collaborative study aims to track cases and better understand how prevalent the syndrome is in Connecticut.

As researchers launch this investigation to quantify local exposure, the true clinical scope of the condition remains obscured by a lack of routine tracking.

Decoding the Mammalian Meat Allergy Pathway

Alpha-gal syndrome is triggered when a carbohydrate molecule known as alpha-gal is introduced into the human body via tick saliva. This sugar molecule exists natively in the tissues and products of most non-primate mammals. When a lone star tick feeds on an animal carrying alpha-gal and subsequently bites a human, the introduced carbohydrate can provoke an allergic reaction.

This biological exposure can cause the human immune system to generate specific antibodies. Consequently, subsequent ingestion of mammalian meat or other products derived from mammals—including certain dairy products—or exposure to mammalian-derived ingredients can initiate an allergic reaction. The severity of reactions can vary widely, ranging from mild symptoms to potentially life-threatening anaphylaxis.

From Southeastern Native Range to New England Expansion

The primary vector of the condition, the lone star tick, has spent more than a century established across the Southeast United States. In recent decades, however, established populations have pushed steadily northward into Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Connecticut. The vector was first discovered in 2017, before investigators confirmed established populations in Fairfield and New London counties by 2019.

Goudarz Molaei, director of the state’s tick testing program and a tick-borne disease researcher at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, noted that the tick’s range now encompasses Fairfield, New Haven, New London, and Middlesex counties, with continued spread anticipated. In Massachusetts, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital recorded 724 positive alpha-gal tests out of 1,632 tests conducted in 2025. Meanwhile, the Rhode Island Department of Health documented 79 confirmed cases of the syndrome, alongside an expansion of lone star tick habitation from 11 to 27 ZIP codes over a three-year period.

During a July meeting, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention discussed potential regulatory adjustments to mandate clearer labeling on food and medicine products regarding animal-derived ingredients. According to federal estimates, more than 110,000 suspected cases of alpha-gal syndrome were identified nationwide between 2010 and 2022, though the actual number of cases in the United States is unknown since the condition is not nationally notifiable.

Evaluating Antibody Prevalence Through Statewide Data

To establish accurate baseline metrics, researchers are leveraging a comprehensive state laboratory database containing records from over 170,000 individuals who submitted ticks for identification. The investigative team will select up to 5,000 participants—with a minimum threshold of 1,600 individuals—divided among those who submitted lone star ticks, black legged ticks, and specimens testing positive for alpha-gal carriage.

Participants selected for the study will undergo serological testing to measure circulating alpha-gal antibodies. A central objective of the research is determining why sensitization does not uniformly translate to clinical disease. As clinical observations indicate, many individuals who show elevated alpha-gal antibodies remain completely asymptomatic and never develop the full red meat allergy. Furthermore, the investigation will examine whether black legged ticks occasionally transmit the syndrome, a hypothesis supported by evidence that black legged ticks do occasionally transmit alpha-gal syndrome, according to the CDC.

State / Jurisdiction Documented Metrics Observed Vector Range Connecticut Investigation launched targeting up to 5,000 submitted tick records Established in Fairfield, New Haven, New London, and Middlesex counties Massachusetts 724 positive alpha-gal tests out of 1,632 tests (2025 data, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital) Expanding into the state Rhode Island 79 confirmed cases of alpha-gal syndrome (including 31 cases in 2025) Tick presence expanded from 11 to 27 ZIP codes over three years

Clinical Takeaways for Regional Health Systems

Beyond dietary restrictions involving red meat and dairy products, alpha-gal syndrome carries profound implications for clinical and surgical care. Affected individuals can experience serious reactions to dairy products, certain medications, medical equipment and any items that include gelatins or capsules used from animal product.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Individuals with confirmed alpha-gal sensitivity must strictly avoid mammalian meats, certain dairy products, and animal-derived excipients in medications.

References

Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. Research and Tick Testing Program Overview. Available at: https://portal.ct.gov/caes

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Alpha-gal Syndrome Clinical Overview. Available at: https://www.cdc.gov/alpha-gal-syndrome/about/index.html

Disclaimer: This article is produced for informational and educational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions regarding a medical condition.