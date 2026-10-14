Stone Island and Dover Street Market present activations at Frieze London 2026

Frieze London arrives in the capital this week, running from October 14 to October 18, 2026. While the international art fair traditionally attracts heavy commercial activations from apparel brands, this year’s edition is noticeably lighter on superficial crossovers, paving the way for deeper, substantive partnerships between the fashion and art worlds.

The intersection of contemporary art and high fashion has long mirrored a high-stakes financial exchange. Frieze is frequently compared to fashion week, drawing an elite, high-spending clientele with a taste for rare luxury goods. Yet, as Wallpaper* reported, this year’s shift moves away from loud marketing noise toward enduring institutional support and curation.

Stone Island and the Economics of Emerging Galleries

At the center of this year’s collaborative landscape is Stone Island. Marking its 12th partnership with Frieze London, the brand is backing Frieze Focus, the dedicated sector that supports up-and-coming galleries and their artists. Stone Island provides a direct bursary to each participating gallery, easing the financial barriers of exhibiting at a major international fair.

Alongside its gallery support, the brand opened Selected Works ‘982–’026 at The Corner Shop inside Selfridges. Designed by Willo Perron, the ephemeral space runs until November 6, 2026, putting dedicated collectors in the spotlight. The exhibit features rare archival garments alongside a limited-edition Frieze uniform T-shirt adorned with an artwork by Senegalese artist Arébénor Basséne, represented by Dakar-based gallery Selebe Yoon.

Partner / Brand Frieze 2026 Activation Location / Venue Timeline Stone Island Frieze Focus support & collector archives Selfridges Corner Shop Oct 14 – Nov 6, 2026 Dover Street Market Bazaar, installations & Six magazine relaunch Haymarket store October 15, 2026 Dunhill Frieze Masters Talks: “Breaking the Mould” Frieze Masters Oct 14 – 17, 2026 JW Anderson “A Composition” wind chime exhibition Pimlico Store Frieze Week 2026 Sarabande Foundation House of Bandits pop-up & open studios Selfridges Oct 14 – 18, 2026

Dover Street Market and the Return of a Cult Publication

Across town in the Haymarket, Adrian Joffe and Rei Kawakubo’s Dover Street Market transforms its retail floor into a bustling bazaar for Frieze Week. On the evening of October 15, 2026, the store hosts a series of book signings, exclusive product launches, and installations, complete with refreshments from Rose Bakery.

The centerpiece of this year’s gathering is the relaunch of Six, the influential but short-lived magazine published by Comme des Garçons between 1988 and 1991.

Dunhill, JW Anderson, and Sarabande Reframe the Dialogue

Away from the frenetic energy of the main tents, British heritage house Dunhill hosts the Frieze Masters Talks. Curated for the second year running by Arturo Galansino, director general of Fondazione Palazzo Strozzi in Florence, the program is themed around “Breaking the Mould.” Running from October 14 to October 17, 2026, the intimate panels feature cultural figures such as Es Devlin, Grayson Perry, and Goshka Macuga examining how historical art forms can be reinterpreted for contemporary society.

Jonathan Anderson brings a focused curation to his eponymous label’s Pimlico store. Titled A Composition and staged in partnership with American Express Platinum, the exhibition places 30 newly developed glass wind chimes by Welsh artist Cerith Wyn Evans alongside works from London’s White Cube Gallery, including pieces by Akiko Hirai, Mary Stephenson, and Shawanda Corbett.

Meanwhile, the Sarabande Foundation—established by Lee Alexander McQueen to provide subsidized studio spaces for emerging creatives—brings its House of Bandits gallery to Selfridges. Running until October 18, 2026, at the Duke Street entrance, the pop-up features innovative works by current artists and alumni like Daisy Collingridge, George Wilkin, Rizza Hadid, and Jack Laver. Shoppers can observe artists at work through a series of open workshops hosted directly on the ground floor.

Tracing the 1990s at Tate Britain

The dialogue between fashion and art extends into London’s institutional spaces through The 90s: Art and Fashion at Tate Britain. Curated by Edward Enninful, the exhibition traces a definitive decade marked by creative freedom and chaos.

Dover Street Market

Supported by the Alexander McQueen house as main sponsor, the exhibition features works by Juergen Teller, Steve McQueen, Damien Hearst, Sarah Lucas, and Tracey Emin, alongside archival garments by Alexander McQueen, Vivienne Westwood, and Hussein Chalayan. The exhibition remains open to the public through February 14, 2027.