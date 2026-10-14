Influencers Block California Ambulance to Pose for Social Media Photos

An influencer duo in California faced fierce online backlash after blocking an active emergency patient transport by climbing onto a stretcher inside an ambulance, smoking a cigarette, and posing for social media photographs while paramedics attempted to load a patient.

The Ambulance Stretcher Incident in California

The incident took place in California as emergency medical technicians prepared a patient for transport. According to reports from California Post, Reddit, and TikTok, a man wearing white clothes sat on the vehicle’s mobile stretcher, held a lit cigarette in his mouth, and struck poses while his female companion photographed him with a mobile phone.

Paramedics were actively moving a patient on a stretcher toward the vehicle during the shoot. The disruption blocked the essential entry path.

A bystander intervened when the obstruction halted the loading process. The citizen shoved the filming pair away from the vehicle and forced them out of the ambulance. The influencers argued briefly before withdrawing, allowing the medical crew to finally load the patient.

Public Outrage and Creator Condemnation

Footage of the confrontation spread rapidly across digital platforms, generating widespread anger. Online community users condemned the behavior as completely detached from basic common sense.

Popular TikTok creator Dadi, known for criticizing reckless influencer stunts, weighed in on the event. An influencer dystopia where the entire world is treated as their stage, Dadi stated, pointing out that the pair smoked inside an emergency vehicle, obstructed patient transport, and talked back when asked to step aside.

Legal Penalties Under California Law

The stunt crossed the line from poor etiquette into criminal territory. Under California Penal Code Section 148(a)(1), obstructing or delaying a police officer or emergency rescue personnel in the discharge of their duties constitutes a misdemeanor.

Violators face a fine of up to $1,000, roughly 1.38 million Korean won, or a jail sentence of up to one year. The severity of the legal exposure prompted local internet users to express disbelief, with some remarking that the footage felt so absurd they hoped it was fabricated.