PNG Police Bust International Gun-Smuggling Ring and Seize Weapons Cache in Port Moresby

Papua New Guinea police have seized a major cache of high-powered semi-automatic rifles, firearm parts, and advanced manufacturing equipment in Port Moresby, exposing an international syndicate smuggling dismantled weapons through legitimate import channels and international courier services.

Gerehu Raids Reveal Mini-Arsenal and 3D-Printing Technology

Police investigators and specialist units executed search warrants at a residential property in the Gerehu suburb on October 8. According to RNZ, the raid uncovered fully assembled semi-automatic rifles, rifle parts capable of assembling multiple weapons, magazines, and documentary evidence.

Reporting from NationFiles adds that the mini-arsenal included an AK-47 fitted with a bump-stock and a 7.62×39mm round. The seizure also featured 3D-printing technology and accessories used for firearm assembly, highlighting the growing reliance of criminal networks on digital fabrication tools for illicit arms production.

Transnational Smuggling and International Intelligence Sharing

Police commissioner David Manning stated that the operation followed covert surveillance conducted by Papua New Guinea police, acting alongside intelligence shared by international partners. Investigators confirmed that an adult male arrested during the operation served as a key coordinator for the trafficking network.

“This seizure highlights the serious threat posed by transnational criminal syndicates exploiting Papua New Guinea for the movement of illicit firearms,” Manning said, as reported by RNZ. “These guns fuel violence, undermine community safety, and pose a grave national security risk.”

Manning explained that the syndicate concealed dismantled firearm parts inside purportedly legitimate importations before transporting them via international courier services. The suspect remains in police custody pending formal charges as the investigation continues.

Operation Detail Reported Fact Raid Date October 8 Location Gerehu suburb, Port Moresby Key Seizures Semi-automatic rifles, AK-47 with bump-stock, 3D printer, magazines, firearm parts Smuggling Method Concealed in legitimate importations and international courier services

Security Implications for the Region

Law enforcement officials maintain that the operation was a calculated effort designed to destabilize communities, arm local criminals, and enrich transnational crime networks. While the successful raid represents a significant tactical victory for local security forces, it underscores broader regional vulnerabilities regarding the ease with which advanced weapons components cross international borders through standard commercial shipping channels.