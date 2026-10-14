Eleving Group Launches €3M Mintos Bond Exchange Offer

Eleving Group has issued a new €3 million direct bond offering carrying a 9% annual coupon, providing retail investors on Mintos the opportunity to exchange their existing euro-denominated debt notes for direct corporate instruments maturing on October 15, 2032.

The Bottom Line

Exchange Terms: Investors can swap existing notes for the new ISIN XS3517354141 bonds on a 1:1 nominal value basis, covering EUR-denominated investments only.

Investors can swap existing notes for the new ISIN XS3517354141 bonds on a 1:1 nominal value basis, covering EUR-denominated investments only. Allocation Limits: The conversion window opens on October 16, 2026, and closes on October 19, 2026, subject to an overall cap of €3 million processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The conversion window opens on October 16, 2026, and closes on October 19, 2026, subject to an overall cap of €3 million processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Risk Profile: Participating in the exchange extends debt exposure to Eleving Group until 2032 while unlinking accrued interest, which will be paid out separately in cash.

Bond Exchange Mechanics and Allocation Limits

The refinancing operation targets notes currently backing Eleving Group loans on the marketplace platform help.mintos.com reported. Debtors seeking to restructure their balance sheets frequently execute early repurchases of this nature when issuing new public debt.

Eleving Group launches a bond exchange offer, inviting 2023/2028 bondholders to swap into new 2026/2032 senior secured bonds at a 9% fixed coupon. Exchange window: 6-20 October 2026. Non-exchanged bonds redeemed at 101% by 2 November. #Bonds #FinTech — https://x.com/NewsRamp_Alerts/status/2108604750493073844

Investors holding eligible euro-denominated notes face an all-or-nothing threshold for the transaction. Partial participation is not permitted; opting into the exchange commits all eligible EUR holdings up to the remaining limit of the €3 million pool. Once the allocation is exhausted, submissions will be rejected or partially filled depending on queue order.

Parameter Details New Instrument ISIN XS3517354141 Coupon Rate 9% p.a. (paid quarterly) Maturity Date October 15, 2032 Total Allocation Cap €3,000,000

Timeline and Interest Payout Structure

The operational schedule outlines the decision window beginning on October 16, 2026. The application period runs through October 19, 2026, though early termination will apply the moment the €3 million threshold is reached.

Settlement of the converted instruments is scheduled to take place on or around October 26, 2026. Crucially, any accrued interest accumulated on the original notes prior to the swap will not be rolled into the new principal. Instead, those accumulated earnings will be paid out separately directly to the investor’s platform account.

Secondary Market Liquidity and Risk Factors

Transitioning from platform-backed notes to direct corporate bonds alters the legal relationship between the investor and the issuer. The newly issued notes operate as separate financial instruments governed by their own distinct terms and conditions.

Holders who commit to the 2032 maturity date lock in their capital for a six-year horizon unless they choose to divest beforehand. Exiting prior to maturity requires executing a sale on the secondary market, a mechanism entirely dependent on prevailing buyer demand and liquidity conditions at that time. Standard fixed-income risks, including issuer default, market volatility, and liquidity constraints, remain applicable to the new holding.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.