Documentary Nominated for International Emmy Award

The South African documentary The Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix has secured a nomination for a 2026 International Emmy Award in the Sports Documentary category, News24 reported. Capturing an annual event where children in the Northern Cape town of Philipstown race handmade wire vehicles over roughly three kilometres, the multi-award-winning production highlights local ingenuity, youth upliftment, and community resilience on a global stage.

The Bottom Line

The Global Stage: The film is one of only four nominees in the Sports Documentary category for the 54th International Emmy Awards, which take place in New York on November 23, 2026.

The film is one of only four nominees in the Sports Documentary category for the 54th International Emmy Awards, which take place in New York on November 23, 2026. The Creative Force: Created by Accenture Song South Africa in partnership with the Philipstown WireCar Foundation, the documentary was produced by Giant Films and directed by South African filmmaker Paul Ward.

Created by Accenture Song South Africa in partnership with the Philipstown WireCar Foundation, the documentary was produced by Giant Films and directed by South African filmmaker Paul Ward. The International Competition: The South African entry competes against international productions including Baila, Vini from Brazil, Temps Mort (Time-Out) from Spain, and Tom Daley: 1.6 Seconds from the UK.

Blending Cutting-Edge Technology With Rural Karoo Storytelling

The documentary was developed as part of a larger campaign to increase the visibility of Philipstown and attract sponsorship for its youth programmes. What sets the production apart is its technical approach to documenting the race. Accenture Song tracked the children’s handmade wire-cars and digitally mapped the town, using that data to recreate the competition as a virtual Grand Prix. This allowed filmmakers to transform the children and their vehicles into larger-than-life digital racers.

Technology and creativity gave us a new way to tell a very human story, said Tseliso Rangaka, Chief Creative Officer of Accenture Song South Africa. During the race, we tracked the children’s handmade wire-cars and digitally mapped Philipstown, using that data to recreate the race as a virtual Grand Prix. We could then transform the children and their cars into larger-than-life digital racers. The technology wasn’t there for technology’s sake; it helped us see the race through the children’s eyes and bring that perspective to audiences in a way film alone couldn’t.

Global Recognition Cap Offs an Extraordinary Awards Run

The International Emmy nomination builds on a string of international accolades secured throughout 2026. Executive Creative Directors Cameron Watson and Devin Kennedy noted that the overarching goal of the Philipstown project was to ensure the children’s story reached diverse audiences and institutions to foster sustainable change for the town.

Photo: novanews.co.za

An International Emmy nomination changes the scale of that visibility, Watson and Kennedy stated. A story that began with children racing wire-cars in a small Karoo town is now being seen alongside some of the biggest names in global television. That is an extraordinary achievement for Philipstown – and Accenture Song South Africa. It shows how a genuinely great South African story can cross borders and resonate with audiences around the world.

Award Body / Festival Category / Recognition International Emmy Awards Nominated – Sports Documentary Category Cannes Lions Silver Lion in Entertainment; Bronze Lion in Creative Data; Shortlisted for Titanium Lion The One Show 3 Gold Pencils, 2 Silver Pencils, 2 Bronze Pencils, 6 Merit Awards Tribeca X Social Impact Award Clio Awards Bronze Award BrandStorytelling Impact Award and Official Selection

Streaming Availability and Broader South African Representation

Viewers looking to watch the multi-award-winning documentary can stream The Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix on Prime Video. The project is also closely tied to the ongoing work of the Philipstown WireCar Foundation, which accepts support through its official platform.

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking: 78th Emmy Awards

The film’s nomination stands as one of only two secured by South Africa at the 54th International Emmy Awards, appearing alongside veteran actor Ian Roberts, who earned a nomination for his performance in A Kind of Madness. The winners across all categories will be announced during the awards ceremony in New York on November 23, 2026.