Lamine Yamal Mocks Mario Lemina After Barcelona’s Win Over Galatasaray

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal answered a pre-match comment from former Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina with a two-assist performance and a post-match social media taunt following a 4-1 Champions League victory over Galatasaray, Tuttosport reported.

The fixture at the Rams Park in Istanbul saw the 19-year-old Spain international orchestrate the Catalan side’s attacking transitions, creating goals for Fermín López and Anthony Gordon before collecting the official man-of-the-match award.

Match Performance and Social Media Response

Lamine Yamal delivered two assists and earned the man-of-the-match award in Barcelona’s 4-1 victory over Galatasaray in the Champions League.

The response followed a pre-match comment by Galatasaray midfielder Mario Lemina, who asked, “Chi è Yamal? Io conosco solo Sané!” when questioned about the two wingers.

Yamal posted a photo on Instagram with his MVP trophy alongside the caption “Mi conosce adesso?” accompanied by a ghost emoji.

The Pre-Match Dismissal in Istanbul

The narrative surrounding the European fixture shifted on the eve of the match when Mario Lemina addressed reporters. Asked to compare Yamal with his own Barcelona teammate Leroy Sané, the former Juventus midfielder smiled and stated, “Chi è Yamal? Io conosco solo Sané!”

🚨🎙️ Mario Lemina apologises to Lamine Yamal after Barcelona’s 4-1 win over Galatasaray:🗣️ “I owe Lamine Yamal an apology. Before the game, I asked, ‘Who is Lamine Yamal?’ After tonight, I think I’m the one who needs to find out who I am. 😭😂Two assists, Man of the Match… pic.twitter.com/HfVD18Yw6x” — https://x.com/utdshows/status/2110124031613534422

The remark was intended to support his dressing room colleague, but it quickly registered with the Barcelona number 10. Rather than issuing a verbal retort in the press room, Yamal directed his focus toward the pitch as Hansi Flick’s side prepared for the group stage encounter.

On-Field Dominance Against Galatasaray

When the whistle blew in Turkey, Yamal dismantled the home side’s defensive block with persistent dribbling and directional changes. The Turkish defense struggled to contain his acceleration down the right flank throughout the ninety minutes.

His first major contribution arrived via a precise delivery that allowed Fermín López to find the back of the net. Yamal later added a second assist, setting up Anthony Gordon to extend Barcelona’s lead in a match that finished 4-1 in favor of the visitors.

The Instagram Taunt After the Final Whistle

Following the presentation of the man-of-the-match honor, Yamal utilized his official Instagram account to close the loop on Lemina’s pre-match remarks. He published an image featuring the MVP trophy paired with the short query: “Mi conosce adesso?”

The phrase was accompanied by a ghost emoji, directing the message toward the Galatasaray midfielder without mentioning him by name.