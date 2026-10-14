Apple TV 4K (4th Gen) Priced at $299, Powered by A19 Chip with Integrated Far-Field Microphones for Hands-Free Siri Interactions

Apple has introduced the fourth-generation Apple TV 4K, priced at $299 and powered by the A19 chip, featuring integrated far-field microphones for hands-free Siri AI interactions and Find My support for the Siri Remote, as reported by Mashable.

Hardware Performance and Silicon Architecture

The transition to the A19 system-on-chip brings substantial computational changes to Apple’s streaming hardware. According to official Apple press releases, this new silicon delivers up to 50 percent faster CPU performance and double the graphics processing speed compared to preceding hardware iterations. The integrated architecture includes a dedicated AV1 hardware decoder designed to optimize bandwidth efficiency during high-resolution media streaming.

Thermal management relies on an enclosure manufactured with 80 percent recycled aluminum, alongside printed circuit boards utilizing 100 percent recycled gold plating and tin solder. Despite these internal architectural shifts, the exterior remains consistent with past models—a compact black box paired with the standard silver remote.

HomePod mini has a new version Apple calls the next generation and it features Siri AI, you can use them together with Apple TV and 4 HomePod minis as surround sound with the new Apple TV. They also have a new SoundGlow feature that lets you visually see the music. There are… pic.twitter.com/Xq6GHKj4X9 — https://x.com/zollotech/status/2109997627500540184

Conversational Interaction and Audio Extensions

The fourth-generation model introduces built-in far-field microphones, eliminating the need to physically interact with the remote to invoke the assistant. Advanced echo cancellation isolates user commands from background noise, ensuring reliable speech recognition even when audio playback is active.

As detailed in hands-on reporting by Engadget, assistant responses appear discretely in the corner of the screen as text or full-screen discovery interfaces without interrupting active media streams. The platform also draws on personal context pulled from compatible iPhones to handle natural language requests regarding text messages and shared media.

Apple TV 4K (3rd gen) vs Apple TV 4K (4th gen) pic.twitter.com/ngNXvQO3qx — https://x.com/theapplehub/status/2110236562151940191

Audio capabilities expand significantly through support for up to four HomePod or HomePod mini 2 speakers configured for home theater output. This setup surpasses the historical two-speaker stereo limitation, allowing automatic spatial calibration relative to room geometry.

Remote Tracking and Ecosystem Integration

Misplaced controllers are addressed via native Find My integration. The Siri Remote supports both an audible alert sound and Precision Finding capabilities utilizing Bluetooth channel sounding protocols.

Photo: Apple

The device includes 128GB of internal storage, an Ethernet port, Thread and Matter smart home networking support, and upgraded wireless connectivity via Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, matching the specifications of high-end smart home hubs.

Pricing and Market Availability

Preorders opened on October 13, 2026, across the United States and 29 additional regions. Retail availability begins on November 13 for in-store purchases, with direct shipping arrivals scheduled for November 19, 2026, at a starting price of $299.

Apple’s new Apple TV 4K now costs $299 in the U.S. 😳It comes in a single 128GB configuration with Wi-Fi 7 and Ethernet, meaning the starting price has jumped from $129 to $299 this yearWould you pay $299 for an Apple TV? pic.twitter.com/38moaehuYk — https://x.com/theapplehub/status/2110029672604201027