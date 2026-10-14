Jefferies Upgrades Kontoor Brands to Buy With $89 Target

Kontoor Brands is positioned for a multi-year growth acceleration according to Jefferies, which upgraded the Wrangler jeans parent to a buy rating and raised its price target to $89 from $82, representing a roughly 30% upside from Tuesday’s close.

The Bottom Line

Valuation Disconnect: Shares trade at roughly 10 times price-to-equity, a multiple Jefferies calls overly pessimistic given brand expansion opportunities. Portfolio Expansion: The May 2025 acquisition of Helly Hansen adds a durable workwear revenue stream and a new growth layer to the KTB portfolio. Category Revival: Denim growth is now meeting or exceeding broader apparel growth rates, breaking a 15-year historical lag behind the rest of the sector.

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Jefferies analyst Blake Anderson upgraded the apparel manufacturer to buy from neutral, pointing to company-specific actions that support an improved risk-reward setup. Shares of Kontoor Brands have fallen roughly 15% over the past year as market concerns over sustained demand for specialty retailers’ products weighed on valuations. Despite the 12-month pullback, the stock trades at roughly 10 times price-to-equity.

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“KTB presents a compelling multi-yr accel. growth story within apparel that relies on co-specific actions,” Anderson wrote in a note to clients. “While still early innings, we see the [company] as well positioned to capitalize with a favorable [risk-reward] setup.”

Metric Data Point Previous Price Target $82 Updated Price Target $89 Implied Upside ~30% from Tuesday’s close 1-Year Share Performance Down roughly 15% to 16% Price-to-Equity Multiple Roughly 10x

Helly Hansen Integration and Workwear Expansion

The addition of outdoor brand Helly Hansen, acquired in May 2025, provides a crucial growth layer for the company as it expands its footprint in the United States. Anderson noted that the workwear category offers a more durable revenue stream with significant opportunity for expansion backed by new investment.

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“The acquisition of HH in May of ’25 adds an important growth layer to the KTB portfolio,” Anderson wrote, adding that workwear represents a resilient avenue for capital deployment.

Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe highlighted in a separate note that demand for denim is experiencing a structural revival across multiple consumer trends.

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“After largely lagging broader apparel over the last 15 years, denim growth has recently accelerated and is now meeting or exceeding apparel growth rates, an uncommon occurrence historically,” Tarlowe said. He noted that denim today appears less reliant on any single trend than at prior points in the cycle, while past pressures from athleisure have largely subsided.

Street Consensus and Valuation Outlook

Jefferies’ upgraded outlook aligns with broader sentiment on Wall Street. According to LSEG data cited by CNBC, 10 analysts cover Kontoor Brands, and eight maintain a buy or strong buy rating on the stock.

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The combination of an attractive price-to-equity multiple, accelerating category growth, and recent portfolio additions underpins the bull case presented by institutional analysts as the company moves through Q3.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.