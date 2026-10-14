Atlas Programme Postdoctoral Mobility Grants for Research in Sinophone Regions

Postdoctoral researchers based in France looking to take their humanities and social sciences projects into Chinese-speaking field sites have until February 8, 2027, to apply for a specialized mobility grant under the Atlas Programme.

A Collaborative Push for Sinophone Fieldwork

The funding opportunity comes via a partnership between the Fondation Maison des Sciences de l’Homme (FMSH) and the Centre d’études français sur la Chine contemporaine (CEFC), as FMSH details. The initiative is designed to support scholars whose academic pursuits align directly with the CEFC’s scientific policy, prioritizing exploratory fieldwork that fosters deeper connections with researchers and partners across Chinese-speaking regions.

Atlas Grants – the new way for raising funds

Successful candidates receive a monthly stipend of €1,500 disbursed at the start of each month during their stay.

Eligibility Criteria and Academic Requirements

Applicants must be citizens of a European Union member state and currently reside in France, while also holding an affiliation with a research center or laboratory based in the country.

Grant Eligibility with Fractured Atlas

Academic eligibility hinges on the timing of doctoral completion. Only researchers who defended their doctoral thesis between 2021 and 2026 can put forward an application. Applicants must also possess professional fluency in English, while working knowledge of the local language spoken at their proposed fieldwork destination serves as a distinct advantage.

The Application Dossier and Submission Process

Candidates must submit their completed application files entirely in French through the designated online workspace hosted by FMSH. The deadline for final submission is firmly set for February 8, 2027, at 5:00 p.m. Paris time.

The required research dossier must be uploaded as a single PDF document. It needs to incorporate a comprehensive research project ranging between 10,000 and 20,000 characters, a signed cover letter detailing the project’s originality and previous doctoral connections, a curriculum vitae restricted to a maximum of two pages alongside a publication list, and an official support letter from the director of the applicant’s home laboratory in France.

Post-Grant Obligations and Reporting

Once the two-month research window concludes—scheduled to take place anytime between May and December 2027—scholars face formal reporting requirements. Grantees must deliver a comprehensive 10,000-character report to both the FMSH and the CEFC. This document must account for the activities conducted during the mobility period and outline how the fieldwork advanced their broader academic research project, with potential pathways toward a future publication with the CEFC.