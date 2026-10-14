Packers and Cowboys Clash Amid Early-Season Struggles

Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys, two of the historic Big Seven franchises in the NFL, face off on Sunday Night Football amid mounting roster struggles and multi-decade championship droughts.

The upcoming prime-time matchup brings together two fan bases that span the globe, yet both organizations enter the contest far removed from their historical peaks. Dallas continues a drought lasting more than thirty years since its victory in Super Bowl XXX during the 1995-96 season. Green Bay has not reached a Super Bowl in over fifteen years, last appearing in the title game during the 2010 season under Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy. Since that triumph, the Packers have dropped four NFC Championship Games.

WHAT A GAME!! Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys FULL GAME | NFL 2025 Season Week 4

How Do Both Franchises Measure Up After Five Weeks?

Expectations ran high during the offseason for two of the league’s most scrutinized teams. Dallas entered the year attempting to overhaul a defense that ranked among the NFL’s worst during the 2025-26 campaign. Green Bay constructed a roster designed to weather early absences until defensive stars returned to the field.

Through the first five weeks of the season, those preseason projections have fallen short. The Cowboys defense has regressed further, recording a mere five sacks—marking the thirtieth-worst figure in the league—and failing to secure a single interception. In response, franchise leadership added veteran defensive coordinator Mike Pettine to the staff this week to assist under-fire coordinator Christian Parker.

Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys Game Highlights | 2025 NFL Season Week 4

Green Bay faces its own structural issues, anchored by a porous offensive line that forced front office personnel into late roster adjustments. While the Packers defense boasts strong metrics, leading the NFL with seven interceptions and ranking seventh with fourteen sacks, severe injuries have battered Matt LaFleur’s lineup. Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper suffered a torn Achilles tendon while playing at an elite level, and defensive lineman Javon Hargrave sustained the exact same season-ending injury.

Team Championship Drought Key Defensive Issues Recent Roster Moves Dallas Cowboys Over 30 years (Super Bowl XXX) 5 sacks (30th in NFL), 0 interceptions Added veteran coordinator Mike Pettine Green Bay Packers Over 15 years (Last appearance 2010) Achilles injuries to Edgerrin Cooper and Javon Hargrave Offensive line adjustments

Can Jordan Love and the Offense Steady the Packers?

Amid these mounting defensive setbacks, the return of Parsons to the Dallas lineup takes on urgent importance for the Cowboys. For Green Bay, quarterback Jordan Love and the offense provided a necessary response earlier this week by securing a decisive victory in the classic divisional rivalry game against the Chicago Bears.