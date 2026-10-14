Singapore-Registered Container Ship Sinks After Projectile Strike in Strait of Hormuz

Two Singapore-registered container vessels, the GFS Pride and the GFS Giselle, were struck by unknown projectiles while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Oct 13 and Oct 14, respectively. The GFS Pride caught fire and sank, while all 21 crew members were safely evacuated, according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

The latest incidents mark a severe escalation in the ongoing maritime conflict. The loss of the GFS Pride makes it only the second merchant vessel to sink since the start of the U.S.-Iran war on Feb 28, according to data from the United Nations’ International Maritime Organization (IMO). The Malta-flagged container ship Safeen Prestige, which was attacked near Oman on March 4, is the only other vessel reported to have sunk in that time.

Conflicting accounts have emerged regarding the cause of the sinking. While Singaporean authorities report that the GFS Pride was struck by an unidentified projectile, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claimed that the container ship exploded and sank after hitting a naval mine while navigating an unauthorized route. However, maritime security firm Marisks stated that there is no independent evidence of a mine, suggesting Iran’s claims are part of an ongoing psychological operations campaign to generate fear and discourage commercial shipping, as reported by CNBC.

🛢️ At least 13 attacks on ships in and around the Strait of Hormuz have been reported to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center in three days, including four time-delayed reports on Monday.Most of the vessels were tankers hit by unidentified projectiles. One container… — https://x.com/DropSiteNews/status/2109817231072755961

Regional Security and Trade Disruption

The Strait of Hormuz, connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, has witnessed a sharp surge in attacks. October saw a particularly high concentration of violence, with at least 12 attacks recorded on oil, LNG, and LPG tankers between Sept 28 and Oct 5, representing the highest weekly total of the war.

These security threats have directly impacted global energy flows. Although U.S. military escorts briefly helped push crude oil exports back toward pre-war levels of 16 million barrels per day in September, shipments have since retreated. Data from shipping data company Kpler indicates that crude exports through the strait averaged 8.5 million barrels per day in the week ending Oct 12, standing nearly 40% below normal pre-war levels.

Photo: BBC

Official Responses and Maritime Law

In response to the attacks, the MPA issued a sharp condemnation, stating that the strikes are unprovoked, unjustifiable, and a breach of international law. The agency emphasized that all actions affecting international shipping must strictly comply with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and must not endanger the safety of seafarers.

Vessel Name Flag Incident Date Status GFS Pride Singapore Oct 13, 2026 Sunk after fire; crew evacuated GFS Giselle Singapore Oct 14, 2026 Hull damaged; reached safe anchorage

Meanwhile, regional positioning remains defiant. Commander Mohammadreza Naqdi of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards asserted earlier in the month that the Strait of Hormuz is closed and under the full control of Iranian armed forces, warning that the posture will remain until Tehran’s demands are met, according to reporting by The Straits Times. The MPA continues to monitor the situation closely in coordination with the vessels’ management company, GFS Ship Management based in Dubai.

IRGC Navy releases footage of the third supertanker hit in the Strait of Hormuz over the past two days.Follow: https://t.co/oa9JV4iSOo pic.twitter.com/CBHUroVvG6 — https://x.com/PressTV/status/2109643748158353525