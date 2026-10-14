Noah Segan Discusses His Sundance Film At the 2026 Festival

In a feature published by Sundance.org, culture writer Ramona Flume examines the artistic trajectory of actor and filmmaker Noah Segan, focusing on his sophomore directorial effort, The Only Living Pickpocket in New York, which premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

The Bottom Line

Noah Segan returned to the 2026 Sundance Film Festival with his second feature film, The Only Living Pickpocket in New York, following his directorial debut Blood Relatives.

The film stars John Turturro as an aging 1980s street pickpocket who accidentally lifts from a vengeful crime family, alongside supporting appearances by Steve Buscemi, Giancarlo Esposito, Tatiana Maslany, and Will Price.

Rian Johnson, Segan’s longtime collaborator dating back to their 2005 breakthrough indie Brick, serves as executive producer on the new project.

From Park City Flier Distribution to the Director’s Chair

The Sundance.org profile traces Segan’s long history with the Sundance Film Festival, which began in 2005 when he drove from Los Angeles to Park City with the cast and crew of Rian Johnson’s directorial debut, Brick. According to the published interview, Segan spent those early festival days handing out promotional fliers on Main Street.

After establishing himself as a recognizable genre actor in films such as Deadgirl and Starry Eyes, Segan transitioned behind the camera. He directed the vampire feature Blood Relatives before returning to Park City in 2026 with his second feature. In the Sundance.org interview, Segan reflects on the longevity of cinematic art, noting that he wants his films to convey “that people are largely decent and trying their best, even if they’re thieves.”

THE ONLY LIVING PICKPOCKET IN NEW YORK with Noah Segan, John Turturro, and more | TIFF 2026

Capturing New York City Realism On Location

The Only Living Pickpocket in New York centers on Harry Lehman, played by John Turturro, an aging veteran of Manhattan’s sidewalk grifts whose routine is upended by a dangerous heist. Segan, a fourth-generation New Yorker, insisted on shooting the production on location across the five boroughs rather than utilizing soundstages or tax-incentive doubles like Philadelphia or Toronto. The production faced logistical hurdles navigating the city’s transit infrastructure, including securing permissions from the gatekeepers of the New York subway system.

The feature’s supporting ensemble features veteran character actors associated with gritty urban cinema, including Steve Buscemi and Giancarlo Esposito. Discussing the casting and filming process in the Sundance.org piece, Segan describes working with Turturro as “like being given a personal tour by a lion on the savanna,” adding that the production relied on a mix of guerrilla-style shooting methods, cash transactions, and occasional bribes of Tony’s Chocolate and cortados to maintain momentum.

Noah Segan's 'The Only Living Pickpocket in New York' has been acquired by @sonyclassics.Read our review + interview: https://t.co/DKDkLUYCYQ pic.twitter.com/uGrWzOZUte — https://x.com/TheFilmStage/status/2026479142544220521

Production Detail Fact / Personnel Director Noah Segan Executive Producer Rian Johnson Lead Cast John Turturro, Steve Buscemi, Giancarlo Esposito, Tatiana Maslany, Will Price Festival Premiere 2026 Sundance Film Festival

Reflections on Cinematic Syntax and Future Projects

Beyond the logistics of filming on location in New York, the Sundance.org interview highlights Segan’s perspective on the grammar of filmmaking. He views cinema as a young communicative medium that still permits filmmakers to “make up stuff as we go” and establish their own structural rules. Asked what he would be doing if he were not working in the film industry, Segan suggests he would likely be employed at the Downtown Jewelry Exchange in Los Angeles selling watches and unusual charms.

The director also reveals personal trivia in the profile, noting that the first entity he notified upon learning of his acceptance into the 2026 festival was his 12-year-old dog, Rhoda, followed immediately by Rian Johnson. The Only Living Pickpocket in New York screening at Sundance marks another milestone in an indie filmmaking career that spans more than two decades.

John Turturro, Tatiana Maslany, Noah Segan, and Will Price on The Only Living Pickpocket in New York