Mourinho intervenes to support Vinicius at Real Madrid

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior is the focus of an internal effort at Valdebebas to recover his best version, following a contract renewal for 25 million a year during six seasons. His performances during the recent World Cup with Brazil, which yielded positive reports for club officials, initially encouraged the club to finalize his lucrative long-term extension.

The Bernabeu Strains and Mourinho’s Intervention

Manager Jose Mourinho has moved to bridge that divide, orchestrating public displays of support during matches, highlighted by his sprint down the touchline to celebrate a 2-0 scoreline against Villarreal—which was subsequently disallowed—shouting Like that, caralho! Like that! to the player while shaking him with joy as Vinicius laughed and kissed the club crest while shouting Let’s go! toward the stands. Bellingham, who assisted the play, joined the celebration alongside him.

Jose Mourinho Reacts to Vinicius Jr Red Card vs Villarreal Today

The shared language between the Portuguese coach and the Brazilian star has facilitated direct communication since Mourinho’s arrival, which included one of the manager’s first phone calls upon his appointment.

Vini deserves to be helped. He wants very much to be the Vini who has given so many joys to Madridism, Mourinho explained.

Locker Room Standing and Contract Stakes

Inside the squad, Vinicius acts as the primary social bridge across different factions, serving as the emotional leader of the dressing room, maintaining close ties with compatriot circles, Jude Bellingham, and Kylian Mbappe—despite persistent tactical debates over how the attacking lineup functions—alongside a very strong relationship with first captain Valverde, with whom he shares the longest tenure at the club. While players like Thibaut Courtois and Antonio Rudiger handle professional guidance and tactical talks, Vinicius holds this central group dynamic.

That status contrasts with his current output on the pitch. Club directors grew alarmed by his physical sluggishness at the start of the campaign, which stands in contrast to his performances during the recent World Cup with Brazil. Although those international reports initially encouraged club officials to finalize his lucrative long-term extension, his club form subsequently dropped.

Jose Mourinho CALMS Vinicius Jr after Protest Drama in Real Madrid vs Benfica

Targeted Changes to Daily Routines

To reverse the trend, Mourinho and his coaching staff held private discussions with Vinicius to audit his lifestyle away from Valdebebas. The technical staff identified potential improvements in his home recovery and sleep habits, noting instances where the player remained at the training facility late into the evening rather than resting properly at home. Working alongside personal trainers, Vinicius has agreed to restructure his daily regimen with the immediate objective of regaining his explosive form.