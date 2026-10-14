Ukrainian Special Forces Conduct Search-and-Strike Ops in Kostyantynivka

Ukrainian special forces are conducting tactical search-and-strike missions and urban clearance operations in the outskirts of Kostiantynivka, located in the Donetsk region.

Methodical Sweeps Through Ruined Urban Zones

Newly surfaced frontline footage reveals the methodical and hazardous nature of these engagements, capturing troops moving through heavily damaged urban zones to secure remaining structures. Distributed widely across social media networks, the first-person perspective footage details how armed operators navigate a landscape defined by ruined buildings and rubble.

Ukrainian Special Forces Raided a Russian Bunker in the Oleksandrivka District

Inspecting Dwellings and Subterranean Basements

The systematic sweeps involve inspecting residential dwellings, outdoor utility structures, and subterranean basements—locations that frequently serve as tactical positions or hiding spots for Russian forces operating in the area. Personnel advance with extreme caution, moving from room to room to clear potential hazards and secure terrain block by block. Urban combat operations in this sector of the Donetsk region require precise coordination and thorough checks of subterranean infrastructure where combatants might seek cover.

Coordinated Drone Operations in the Pokrovsk Sector

This localized clearance work unfolds alongside other high-tempo engagements across the eastern front. In related recent operations, Ukrainian reconnaissance units working in tandem with drone operators successfully neutralized two separate groups belonging to Russian GRU special forces. Meanwhile, further down the front lines in the Pokrovsk sector, marines from the 40th Separate Marine Brigade executed an operation designated as “Audit,” sweeping approximately five square kilometers of territory and capturing two enemy soldiers.

Ukrainian special forces ambushed and killed two Russian frontline reconnaissance groups

Contested Objectives Across Eastern Ukraine

As the situation on the ground continues to evolve, these urban sweeps highlight the ongoing intensity of infantry and special operations engagements across contested settlements in eastern Ukraine, where every building and shelter is a contested objective.