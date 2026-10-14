Epic Games Unveils Redesigned Launcher with Linux Support

Epic Games has rolled out a preview of its redesigned Epic Games Launcher, featuring a streamlined interface, built-in party and voice chat across Fortnite and the store, and official Linux support.

Faster Launch Times and Benchmark Metrics

Speed is the primary architectural focus of the new client. Tests conducted by Keyword Studio across 13 distinct Windows PC configurations demonstrate that the preview launcher boots 46% faster than Steam. When waking from the system tray, the launcher posts a 14% speed advantage over its rival platform.

That margin equates to roughly a 0.06-second difference. Most users will likely not notice the fractional reduction in waiting time. Even so, the underlying responsiveness represents a substantial structural overhaul from the current iteration.

The new Epic Games Launcher is finally here!

Unified Libraries and Download Controls

The preview build brings several long-requested quality-of-life adjustments for users managing expansive software catalogs. The interface consolidates a user’s entire game collection into a single view, letting players inspect status, activity, details, and play controls on dedicated pages.

Gamers can link external PC libraries to display all owned software inside the client. Customization tools allow users to organize titles into collections, switch between grid and list views, and pin favorite applications to the top navigation bar. Search and filter functions now execute dynamically as characters are typed into the query box.

Photo: store.epicgames.com

Download management receives a dedicated monitoring hub. Users can inspect active, queued, scheduled, and failed downloads alongside real-time metrics for download, read, and write speeds in one unified interface.

Cross-Platform Voice Chat and Linux Expansion

Social features now span multiple surfaces within the ecosystem. The application introduces party up and voice chat capabilities that bridge Fortnite, the Epic Games Store, and the standalone Epic Games App.

The software officially supports Windows, macOS, and Linux. The inclusion of native Linux support marks a significant milestone for the platform, establishing a foundational runtime for games on open-source distributions. The update signals that official Linux compatibility for Epic Games Store titles and Fortnite may soon follow.

Library Management and Preview Availability

Managing accumulated free weekly titles has historically challenged users with heavy inventories.