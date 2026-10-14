Aiden Pleterski Accused of Running $311 Million Ponzi Scheme

Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed “Crypto King” facing criminal trial in Toronto, allegedly operated a multi-million-dollar Ponzi scheme that funneled investor capital into luxury vehicles and an 8,000-square-foot waterfront mansion while producing zero legitimate trading returns.

The Bottom Line

The Allegations: Prosecutors allege Pleterski guaranteed investors an average monthly return of 5% through AP Private Equity, collecting millions that were never traded in foreign exchange or cryptocurrency markets.

Prosecutors allege Pleterski guaranteed investors an average monthly return of 5% through AP Private Equity, collecting millions that were never traded in foreign exchange or cryptocurrency markets. The Trial Testimony: Multiple investors, including a dental hygienist and real estate professionals, have testified in Superior Court about losing life savings, inheritances, and retirement funds.

Multiple investors, including a dental hygienist and real estate professionals, have testified in Superior Court about losing life savings, inheritances, and retirement funds. The Financial Reality: Court exhibits and witness accounts revealed that purported account balances exceeding $311 million were entirely fictitious, leaving victims with minimal or zero recovery.

Detalle Del Mecanismo De La Quiebra Del Esquema

As the jury trial proceeds in Toronto, investors who handed over hundreds of thousands of dollars are detailing the mechanics of how the scheme collapsed. Ronald Shute, a realtor who invested $100,000 of an inheritance, told the court he cannot afford to retire following the losses, according to reporting by the Toronto Sun. Shute noted that Pleterski promised capital protection alongside an average 5% monthly return.

Crown attorneys Scott Patterson and Akshay outlined in their opening statements that Pleterski diverted capital directly into personal expenses. These included exotic cars, private jet rentals, and a Burlington waterfront mansion, rather than deploying funds into digital assets or equities as promised to clients.

How this Crypto King Scammed Investors $40 Million and got Kidnapped and Tortured | Aiden Pleterski

Wilson later visited Pleterski’s Burlington property, where he observed Lamborghinis, Audis, and a McLaren valued at approximately $2 million parked on site.

Confronting the Fictitious $311 Million Balance

The facade began to fracture in mid-2022 when investors demanded principal withdrawals. According to testimony covered by CBC, investor and friend Mitchell Learning traveled to Pleterski’s mansion in June 2022 demanding physical proof of his account holdings after receiving screenshots showing a $311 million balance.

Aiden Pleterski, known as Canada’s ‘crypto king,’ is facing trial for his alleged role in a crypto Ponzi scheme that reportedly operated between 2021 and 2022 and led to serious criminal incidents, including a kidnapping. Pleterski has chosen to represent himself in court. The… — https://x.com/polarisadvisory/status/2104909152589922583

When Learning and mutual friends reviewed account statements from trading platforms such as Forex.com on site, the available margin read a fraction of the claimed total. Learning stated on the stand that Pleterski later admitted to heavy losses in late 2021 followed by riskier trades, ultimately resulting in a complete collapse of client capital.

Investor / Witness Reported Investment Observed Asset or Outcome Mitchell Learning $400,000 Discovered trading accounts showed minimal margin instead of $311M. Ronald Shute $100,000 Lost inheritance funds; delayed retirement. Stewart Wilson $900,000 (Committed via contracts) Observed luxury vehicle fleet at Burlington mansion.

Legal Proceedings and Outstanding Defense

Pleterski, now 27, faces charges of fraud over $5,000 and money laundering following a lengthy investigation by Durham Regional Police and the Ontario Securities Commission that led to his arrest in May 2024. Throughout the current jury proceedings before Superior Court Justice Shaun Nakatsuru, Pleterski has represented himself and repeatedly declined to cross-examine witnesses.

Photo: Global News

The trial continues as additional investors testify regarding the loss of their capital pools and the realization that the high-yield investment structures promoted under the “Crypto King” moniker lacked underlying market positions.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

The $40 Million Crypto Scam of Canada’s “Crypto King” Aiden Pleterski