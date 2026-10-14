Bitcoin Dips as Traders Await US Inflation Data Despite ETF Inflows

As traders brace for critical U.S. inflation data, Bitcoin hovered in a narrow range around $83,453.40, down 0.26% as of 11:00 AM Korea Standard Time, while broader cryptocurrency markets saw sharp declines carrying over from early October’s bearish momentum.

Capital Outflows and Macroeconomic Pressures Drive October Crypto Correction

The wider digital asset market experienced a significant downward pull, driven by a mixture of profit-taking and intensifying risk aversion. Persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East added fuel to market anxiety regarding rising crude oil prices, weighing heavily on speculative risk assets.

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This dynamic has inflicted heavy damage on crypto asset valuations since the beginning of October.

Spot ETF Inflows Buffer Downward Volatility for Bitcoin

Despite the broader market retreat, Bitcoin’s downside was cushioned by a partial recovery in capital inflows directed toward spot exchange-traded funds. Data from SoSoValue revealed that Tuesday’s net inflows hit $175.6 million, marking a high point not seen in approximately two weeks.

This positive momentum follows a steep contraction last week that saw $681 million exit the asset class. However, market analysts note that future inbound institutional capital will likely hinge on incoming U.S. macroeconomic releases and shifting trajectories for benchmark lending rates.

Spot ETF inflows experienced explosive growth throughout the third quarter before stalling out sharply during the first week of October.

Altcoins Slip Ahead of Consumer Price Index Release

Mid-week trading saw widespread losses across alternative cryptocurrencies as market participants positioned themselves defensively ahead of the consumer price index inflation print. Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset by market capitalization, retreated 1.1% to $2,506.09.

Other major tokens shared the downward trajectory. Ripple fell 0.7%, Solana lost 1.3%, Cardano dropped 2.1%, and BNB edged down 0.4%. Meanwhile, prominent meme-themed assets Dogecoin and $TRUMP both shed 0.5%.

The impending CPI reading is expected to indicate that September inflation remained elevated, with core measures also registering marginal gains. Sustained high inflation prints reinforce the scenario of prolonged monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve, creating an unfavorable backdrop for risk-on assets across the digital economy.