Area15 Pitched as Site for Multibillion-Dollar Las Vegas NBA Arena

Las Vegas leaders are weighing a multibillion-dollar proposal to build a future NBA arena on a 50-acre site adjacent to the Area15 entertainment complex, as competition accelerates to land a professional basketball franchise in Southern Nevada.

The Area15 Expansion Pitch

Area15 currently occupies about 30 acres on the west side of Interstate 15 through the resort corridor. Its owners, the Fisher brothers, also control another 50 acres of land positioned between Area15 and Palace Station, creating the possibility for a major sports and entertainment development on the additional property, KSNV reported.

Winston Fisher, CEO and chief visionary of Area15, is behind the proposal to bring the arena to the site north of the existing complex. Fisher argued that the land is uniquely positioned to support an arena alongside a resort and retail.

“We already have broken the gravitational pull, right? This isn’t a trust me. It exists already,” Fisher said, describing the site as development-ready, pointing to existing assets and support.

City Support and Municipal Priorities

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley expressed strong backing for the proposal.

“I love it. I think it’s important that at least one Las Vegas team is actually located in the city of Las Vegas,” Berkley said.

Berkley confirmed she has held multiple discussions with Fisher regarding the 50-acre parcel, citing its prime location and freeway access as key advantages for prospective franchise owners.

Site Selection Criteria and Logistics

While municipal leaders and developers pitch specific parcels, real estate and economic analysts note that any viable NBA arena site must satisfy a stringent set of logistical benchmarks before league approval.

Jeremy Aguero, a principal with Applied Analysis, pointed out that while Area15 benefits from heavy visitor traffic, a successful bid requires careful evaluation of broader urban planning factors.

“How visible is the property? How easy is it to get in and out of? How close type of accessibility does it have to the Strip? Is it walkable? Is it not walkable? Is it a place where you could not only just build an arena, but you could build a district around that arena? Is it connected with a hotel? Is it not connected with a hotel?” Aguero said.

Fisher maintained that the master-planned property possesses the operational flexibility to execute quickly once a franchise decision is made. Ultimate authority over the site selection rests with team ownership and the league.