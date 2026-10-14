Red Wings Sign Alex DeBrincat to $91 Million, 7-Year Extension

Detroit Red Wings star winger Alex DeBrincat signed a seven-year, $91 million contract extension on Wednesday, anchoring himself to his childhood favorite franchise through the 2033–34 season. With an average annual value of $13 million, the deal bypasses potential unrestricted free agency in July and establishes the richest contract in franchise history, providing much-needed stability for a team facing early-season struggles.

Fantasy & Market Impact

The $13 million AAV takes up roughly 11.45 percent of the projected $113.5 million salary cap for the 2027–28 season, preserving financial flexibility for the front office.

Off to a blistering start with four goals and eight points through his first six games, DeBrincat continues to drive offensive output alongside linemate Lucas Raymond.

Securing the Franchise Cornerstone

The new agreement effectively halts any speculation regarding DeBrincat’s long-term future in Hockeytown. The Farmington Hills native could have waited to test unrestricted free agency on July 1 to maximize earnings under a rising salary cap. Instead, the 28-year-old forward opted for immediate security and continuity with the organization he grew up supporting.

Detroit general manager Shawn Horcoff emphasized that free agency was never a point of contention during negotiations. “That was never a talk with Alex. That was never a threat from Alex,” Horcoff stated. DeBrincat echoed that sentiment, noting that testing the market was never a serious consideration because he wanted to remain a Red Wing.

CAT’S STAYING HOME‼️We’ve signed Alex DeBrincat to a 7-year contract extension with an AAV of $13,000,000. pic.twitter.com/u12rAsHiqY — https://x.com/DetroitRedWings/status/2110362532602900898

The contract includes a full no-trade clause for the first four seasons and a modified no-trade clause for the final three. Financially, the deal comes in slightly below initial projections that had pegged his market value at $14 million annually, creating vital breathing room for the front office as other core players approach future negotiations.

DeBrincat’s decision to commit reflects a deep personal connection to the franchise. His family has been lifelong Red Wings fans, and he has often emphasized his pride in representing the team’s storied history. “Detroit is home,” he said. “I appreciate the storied century of history of the franchise. That means a lot.”

Only 5 players scored more goals than Alex DeBrincat the last 2 seasons. A richly-deserved extension sends important message for a floundering franchise.They will meet market prices. They will take care of their own. The first plug to the talent drain:https://t.co/DbaYsfpUYc — https://x.com/burchie_kid/status/2110380840320434206

On-Ice Production and Roster Construction

DeBrincat earned the historic extension through stellar on-ice performance. Last season, he led the Red Wings with 85 points and tallied 41 goals, becoming the first Detroit player to reach the 40-goal threshold since Marian Hossa accomplished the feat during the 2008–09 campaign.

The extension slots DeBrincat neatly alongside a young, locked-in core that includes Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider, and Dylan Larkin. The article detailed his path to the Motor City, highlighting his prolific junior career with the Erie Otters—where he won an OHL championship in 2017—and subsequent stops with the Chicago Blackhawks and Ottawa Senators before arriving in Detroit on a four-year deal.

Despite Detroit’s tough 5-4 overtime loss to New Jersey, there appears to be an important off-ice victory for the Red Wings. Word is team and Alex DeBrincat closing in on approximately 7 x $13M extensionThey needed some good news and are about to get it. — https://x.com/FriedgeHNIC/status/2110171820749910344

Despite the team opening the current campaign with a 1-3-2 record, DeBrincat has maintained his offensive momentum, recording four goals and four assists with a plus-7 rating through six games. Teammates recognized his commitment during Wednesday’s practice, where he led stretching and received stick taps from the bench.

DeBrincat’s impact extends beyond his individual stats. His presence has been critical in elevating younger players like Lucas Raymond, who broke out as a 72-point scorer under his wing.

Photo: Yahoo Sports

DeBrincat’s career trajectory includes a standout junior season with the Erie Otters, where he posted 65 goals and 127 points in 63 games. Drafted 39th overall by the Blackhawks in 2015, he spent his early NHL years with Chicago before being traded to Ottawa in 2022. Throughout his tenure with the Blackhawks, he managed just nine playoff games, all in the 2020 pandemic-shortened season.

Lingering Front Office Priorities

While locking up DeBrincat provides a significant morale boost following recent organizational criticism—such as remarks from 97.1 The Ticket host Jim Costa regarding contract negotiations—the front office faces unresolved roster business. The 23-year-old defenseman Simon Edvinsson remains an unsigned restricted free agent with a looming Dec. 1 deadline to agree to a deal or sit out the 2026–27 season.

Alex DeBrincat signing comes as a surprise amidst Red Wings chaos:https://t.co/clxfSLCCkX — https://x.com/DailyFaceoff/status/2110400613636804893

Securing DeBrincat answers questions about the organization’s willingness to pay market price for elite talent, a factor Edvinsson’s camp has closely monitored. With expiration dates looming on veteran contracts in future summers, the Red Wings have positioned DeBrincat as the offensive catalyst for their current and future roster iterations.

The Red Wings also have over $17 million in cap space available this summer, as contracts of Andrew Copp, Justin Faulk, and John Gibson expire. This flexibility could allow the team to pursue high-profile free agents like Quinn Hughes or Jason Robertson. General manager Shawn Horcoff, currently serving as interim, will have ample resources to reshape the roster.

The Red Wings announced Alex DeBrincat signed a seven-year extension with a $13 million AAV that will keep the Michigan native in the fold through 2034. @twolinepass reacts: https://t.co/rFyH4TFTbE — https://x.com/TheHockeyNews/status/2110422129459986637

Despite the team’s early struggles, DeBrincat remains confident in the organization’s direction. “I believe in that group in there, and I think we’re a good team,” he said. “Obviously, there are a lot of steps to be taken, but overall, I feel like we’re right there.”

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.

🚨 SIGNED: The Detroit Red Wings make it official: Alex DeBrincat is staying in Hockeytown through 2033-34, 7 years x $13 million.Per @PuckPedia: full NTC in years 1-4, 10 team trade list in year 5, 18 team M-NTC in year 6, 13 team M-NTC in year 7. #LGRWHow're we feeling? ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/xRrM2LYKBQ — https://x.com/WingedWheelPod/status/2110180463830806851