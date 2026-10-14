Man’s Cheating Exposed: Marriage and Hundred-Day Ceremony Clash in Guizhou Hotel

An extraordinary double-booking at a hotel in Liupanshui, Guizhou province, saw a groom named Wu Linfeng simultaneously marry his new bride, Kong Sihan, on the lower floor while hosting a hundred-day banquet for his infant child with his ex-partner, Lin Si, on the upper floor.

The simultaneous events collapsed into public confrontation on October 9 when Lin arrived at the venue and encountered the wedding convoy, exposing a deception that quickly drew widespread attention across mainland platforms. According to statements released by Lin on October 14 and covered by 東森新聞, she had been in a relationship with Wu since early last year. Wu had acknowledged past relationships and children but maintained that he had never registered a marriage with the mother of his previous children and had severed prior ties.

Before the banquet date, Lin heard rumors regarding an impending marriage and repeatedly questioned Wu. He consistently denied the claims, and she found no anomalies upon checking his mobile phone, leading her to trust him. Wu arranged the hundred-day banquet at the same hotel under the pretext that he still held an unrefunded deposit there from the mother of his first child, utilizing the location to run both events concurrently.

Photo: 東森新聞

Upon arriving and discovering the wedding, Lin and her family engaged in heated arguments with Wu’s friends who attempted to block her. As detailed by CTWANT, staff at the venue reported that the two distinct banquets were booked independently by different family groups under separate contracts, leaving venue operators unaware of the overlap until disputes erupted and police were called to the scene.

The confrontation intensified when Lin watched from below as the new bride, Kong, along with her mother and friends, looked down from the upper floor. According to Lin’s account reported by 鏡週刊 Mirror Media, the bride and her guests smiled at the scene below, and one individual directed an offensive hand gesture at Lin’s group before returning inside to complete the ceremony.

Legal Clarifications on Bigamy and Civil Liabilities

As the incident circulated online, questions emerged regarding whether Wu’s actions constituted bigamy. Local authorities in the Zhongshan district of Liupanshui clarified the official marital statuses of the individuals involved. Records confirmed that Wu Linfeng and Kong Sihan completed legal marriage registration, establishing a valid legal union. Meanwhile, Wu and Lin Si shared a child but never registered their relationship.

CTWANT 即時新聞 / 他樓下娶妻樓上辦百日宴！新娘、孩子媽竟是不同人 兩家人爆糾紛報警

Individual Legal Status Involvement Wu Linfeng Groom / Father Married Kong Sihan while hosting a child’s banquet with Lin Si Kong Sihan Bride Completed legal marriage registration with Wu Linfeng Lin Si Ex-Partner Shared a child with Wu Linfeng; held a hundred-day banquet upstairs

Legal analysts weighed in on the statutory definitions applicable to the case. Fu Jian, a lawyer from Henan Zejin Law Firm, explained to CTWANT that bigamy under Article 258 of mainland law involves either registering a second marriage while a legal spouse exists or living with another person openly as husband and wife over an extended period. Because Wu and Lin never registered their union, holding a hundred-day banquet did not automatically satisfy the legal threshold for bigamy.

Another legal perspective provided by lawyer Yao Kun highlighted the chronological sequence of relationships as the determining factor. If Wu legally married Kong first and subsequently maintained a parallel domestic life with Lin, criminal liability for bigamy could apply, provided Lin also knew of his existing marriage. Conversely, if Wu cohabited with Lin first and later married Kong without maintaining active dual households, bigamy provisions might not trigger.

Photo: CTWANT

Resolution and Agreements Reached Between Parties

Despite the tensions on the day of the banquets, both events concluded after police intervention, and the venue confirmed that all bills were settled by the respective families. Lin later stated that she and Wu signed a child-rearing agreement in the presence of friends, after which contact between them ceased.

Legal commentators noted that while criminal charges of bigamy required specific evidentiary thresholds regarding cohabitation timelines, civil liabilities remained distinct. Legal counsel indicated that if the legally registered wife, Kong, sought to contest the situation, grounds existed under civil statutes to pursue claims concerning marital fault and economic compensation for emotional distress resulting from actions during the subsistence of the marriage.