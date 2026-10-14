Three Imported Measles Cases, Including an Infant, in Lisbon Region

Three imported cases of measles, including one in an infant under the age of one, have been identified in the Lisbon and Tagus Valley region since October 6, Público reported, bringing Portugal’s total confirmed cases for the year to 13.

Lisbon Cases Involve Unvaccinated Individuals With Recent Travel History

The Directorate-General for Health confirmed that the latest infections affect an adult, a child, and an infant under one year old. According to the health authority, all three patients have a history of recent travel to a country experiencing a high volume of measles cases and lacked any vaccination records against the disease. Público noted that authorities have found no epidemiological link connecting these three specific cases. Three cases generated contacts, and authorities are currently determining the direction of these individuals.

None of the patients currently remain hospitalized. Individuals who required inpatient care have already received clinical discharge, as reported to Público. Meanwhile, the public health authority is actively conducting epidemiological investigations and enforcing control measures in accordance with official guidelines. This work involves tracing contacts, assessing vaccination status, and administering post-exposure vaccines or immunoglobulins when indicated.

Photo: observador.pt

Observador noted that a measles case was confirmed by the Hospital de Cascais, with the unit stating that the situation had been communicated to health authorities, though the patient’s age and vaccination status could not be ascertained. Radio Renascença reported, via Lusa, that over 400 contacts were identified for this male patient, who visited the emergency departments at both Santa Maria and Lusíadas Lisboa hospitals on October 3, 4, and 6.

Rádio Renascença also highlighted that health authorities are working through the extensive contact tracing process to evaluate vaccine states and administer preventative measures. Additionally, Público reported on another recent pediatric case confirmed by the Directorate-General for Health in a response sent to 24notícias, involving recent travel to Bangladesh and no vaccination history, though officials found no indication that the two cases had been in contact.

Youtube

High National Vaccine Coverage Form Essential Barrier Against Transmission

Between January 1 and October 14, 2026, health authorities registered 13 measles cases in Portugal through the SINAVE notification system, as reported by Rádio Renascença, which were targeted by epidemiological investigation from the network of Health Authorities alongside the implementation of control and prevention measures taking into account the risk level. Data from the 2025 National Vaccination Program report reveals that coverage for the first dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine reached 98% among children turning two (2023 cohort), while the second dose achieved 96% coverage by age six (2019 cohort).

Public health officials maintain that international virus circulation can spark imported cases amid high global mobility, but this does not inherently translate to a risk of sustained domestic transmission. Measles remains a highly contagious airborne infection spread via droplets or aerosols from coughing or sneezing. While typically benign, the infection can occasionally turn severe or prove fatal. The Directorate-General for Health ensures it continues to follow the evolution of the situation through epidemiological and laboratory surveillance activities, swift investigation of cases and contacts, and implementation of appropriate public health measures allowing the early detection and control of potential transmission chains.