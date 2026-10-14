Barcola’s Hattrick Inspires Liverpool to 6-3 Win Over LASK in Champions League

Liverpool secured a 6-3 victory against Linz in the Champions League, claiming their second win in the second match of the league phase. Bradley Barcola starred with a hat-trick for the Reds, while Florian Flecker scored twice for the Austrian hosts in front of 18,910 spectators.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Bradley Barcola’s standout performance, yielding his first goals since arriving for a reported 125 million euros from PSG, elevates his status.

Barcola’s Historic Hattrick Commands the Scoreboard

Liverpool dominated the opening exchanges of the second Champions League fixture in Linz. Ronald Araujo opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with a header before Bradley Barcola added the second just two minutes later. By the 37th minute, Barcola struck again to make it 3-0, effectively silencing the capacity crowd before halftime.

Iraola's Reaction: Barcola hat-trick & six goals in Champions League win | LASK 3-6 Liverpool

The French winger completed his hat-trick in the second half following a header from Jeremie Frimpong. These marked Barcola’s first goals in a Liverpool shirt since his high-profile transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. Lewis Koumas added another for the visitors in the 72nd minute, extending the lead to 6-1.

Statistic / Metric LASK Linz Liverpool FC Goals Scored 3 6 Champions League Record 0 Wins, 2 Losses 2 Wins, 0 Losses Stadium Attendance 18,910 (Sold Out) Match Referee Stieler (GER)

Late Resurgence Rewards Home Supporters

Despite trailing heavily, the Austrian champions refused to fold. Robert Ljubicic broke the deadlock for LASK in the 63rd minute, bringing the score to 1-4 and prompting loud cheers from the home supporters. Nach dem 6:1 durch Lewis Koumas nahm Liverpool den Fuss vom Gaspedal und ermöglichte dem LASK noch zwei weitere Ehrentore.

Substitute Florian Flecker capitalized on precise deliveries from Yvan Dibango to score twice within four minutes (74th and 78th minutes). These goals mirrored Flecker’s past scoring against the English side during their encounter three years prior, while Liverpool’s defensive performance caused the visitors to manage a 6-3 conclusion.

Injury-Hit Reds Manage B-Elf Rotation

Andoni Iraola deployed a heavily rotated lineup to manage mounting fitness concerns as Liverpool arrived in Austria without Cody Gakpo, Alexander Isak, Dominik Szoboszlai, Hugo Ekitiké, Giovanni Leoni, and Conor Bradley. Despite these absences, the visiting side demonstrated deep attacking resources through Florian Wirtz and the goalscoring exploits of Barcola and Koumas.

Photo: SRF

LASK manager Dietmar Kühbauer acknowledged the gulf in class between the two clubs after the final whistle. According to sport.ORF.at, Kühbauer admitted that his squad had hoped to keep the fixture competitive for a longer duration, but ultimately could not match the technical execution of the Premier League side.

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Liverpool vs LASK Highlights 6-3 | BRADLEY BARCOLA HAT-TRICK • uefa champions league