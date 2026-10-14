Korean Air Wins Team Title at 107th Jeju Festival

Korean Air captured its first women’s table tennis team title in seven years at the 107th Jeju National Sports Festival on October 12, 2026, defeating the Korea Racing Authority 3-1 in the final at Hallim Gymnasium. The victory was anchored by individual star Choi Hyo-joo, who secured a historic third consecutive singles title.

Breaking the Seven-Year Drought in Jeju

Entering the pre-event final at Hallim Gymnasium on October 12, traditional powerhouse Korean Air faced a formidable Korea Racing Authority squad from Busan. Head coach Joo Se-hyeok’s side immediately established control when national team member Lee Eun-hye topped Lee Chae-yeon 3-1 with set scores of 11-1, 7-11, 11-5, and 18-16. Though Choi Hyo-joo dropped a tense five-set battle 2-3 to KRA ace Lee Da-eun, the momentum shifted back in the third match.

Lee Da-hye and her partner outmaneuvered the Lee Da-eun and Lee Chae-yeon pair 3-1 to regain the lead in the match score. Youngest ace Park Ga-hyun then delivered the clinching blow in the fourth singles match, sweeping Kim Eun-seo 3-0 to secure the 3-1 team triumph. Monthly Table Tennis reported that the championship marked Korean Air’s first team title at the National Sports Festival since the 100th edition in 2019.

Choi Hyo-joo Makes History with a Three-Peat

The individual tournament on October 11 featured a milestone performance from Choi, the left-handed ace who transferred to Korean Air from KRA ahead of this season. Facing Lee Da-eun once more in the general division singles final, Choi edged out a 3-2 victory (7-11, 11-7, 8-11, 11-5, 11-9). Monthly Table Tennis noted that the win secured the first-ever three consecutive women’s general division singles titles in the history of the event.

Tournament Year Winner Previous Club Result 2017 Choi Hyo-joo Samsung Life Insurance First Title 2024–2025 Choi Hyo-joo Korea Racing Authority Two Consecutive Titles 2026 Choi Hyo-joo Korean Air Third Consecutive Title

Prior to Choi’s milestone, the only general division singles three-peat in National Sports Festival history belonged to Kim Min-seok of Korea Ginseng Corporation in the men’s division between 2012 and 2014. Choi’s triumph in Jeju completed a dominant run that also included singles victories in Series 1 and Series 3 of the KTTP Pro Table Tennis League, alongside a title at the 72nd National Men’s and Women’s Table Tennis Championships.

Leadership and Hometown Context

Following the victory, Choi credited her teammates and coaching staff for the historic run. Monthly Table Tennis reported her remarks acknowledging the local backing in Jeju, where Korean Air maintains its hometown ties. Head coach Joo Se-hyeok emphasized the contributions of corporate leadership, thanking Chairman Cho Won-tae and General Manager Park Joon-yup for providing the institutional support necessary to build a cohesive roster.

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