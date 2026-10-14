Albanese Delays Tax Debt Cutoff

Following days of fierce backlash from business groups, the federal government intervened to delay the Australian Taxation Office plan to stop accepting credit card payments for tax debts, pushing the rollout to the end of the financial year and prompting intense political fallout in Canberra.

What started as a sudden administrative shift by the tax agency quickly snowturned into a major political and economic headache for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Treasurer Jim Chalmers. The Australian Taxation Office had announced in early October that it would stop processing credit card transactions for tax liabilities starting December 1. The agency argued it could no longer absorb roughly $200 million in annual card acceptance fees triggered by Reserve Bank regulations that banned merchants from passing surcharge costs onto customers.

Small businesses immediately pushed back against the impending cutoff, explaining that commercial credit cards serve as a critical cashflow tool to manage tax obligations during tight economic conditions. Industry voices warned that stripping away the payment channel would land a heavy blow on operators already struggling with elevated interest rates and high overhead costs. Simon Croft, chief executive of industry and policy for the Housing Industry Association, noted that builders, tradies, and suppliers relied heavily on credit card payments to navigate regular cashflow pressures.

How the Prime Minister Intervened After an ACCI Text Message

The political friction intensified on Tuesday night when Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed the inner workings of the government’s sudden retreat. Speaking at a gala hosted by the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr Albanese disclosed that he personally intervened to stop the ban after receiving a text message from the peak body’s chief executive, Andrew McKellar, on a Thursday morning.

Photo: ABC News & Headlines

Andrew did text me last Thursday morning, and by Friday morning we had an announcement. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, via Yahoo Finance Australia

The Prime Minister framed the swift turnaround as a demonstration of trust and responsiveness to the business community. Yet that public boast created an immediate friction point within his own ranks. By claiming sole ownership of the decision, Mr Albanese appeared to sideline Treasurer Jim Chalmers, whose office had negotiated the compromise with the tax commissioner just days prior.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers Defends Cabinet Consensus Amid Opposition Pressure

Opposition figures seized on the Prime Minister’s remarks to portray the government as chaotic and divided. Shadow treasurer Tim Wilson accused the Prime Minister of public humiliation, arguing that overriding the treasurer had become a consistent pattern within the administration.

Photo: Yahoo Finance Australia

The prime minister has a kink for punishing small businesses and a fetish for humiliating his treasurer. Tim Wilson, Shadow Treasurer, via Yahoo Finance Australia

Facing persistent questions from reporters and political opponents, Dr Chalmers forcefully rejected suggestions that he had been rolled by his boss. Speaking to media outlets, the Treasurer laid out the precise timeline of the government’s intervention, insisting that he, Assistant Treasurer Daniel Mulino, and the Prime Minister operated in complete alignment before the policy shift was finalized.

We agreed that it would be appropriate to find a better way through for small business. Jim Chalmers, Treasurer, via ABC News & Headlines – Australian Broadcasting Corporation

Dr Chalmers explained that he discussed the impending ATO plan with the tax commissioner very early on a Friday morning before taking a formal proposal to cabinet ministers alongside Mr Mulino. According to the Treasurer’s account, stopgap government funding was deployed to cover the acceptance fees, allowing the ATO to extend credit card processing through June 2027 while consultations proceed.

Where Other Regulators Stand on Card Surcharges

While the tax office scrambled to adjust its payment rails, other federal regulators confirmed they maintained different policies regarding credit card acceptance. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission announced that it had no current plans to stop accepting credit card payments when businesses register names, update corporate details, or file annual reviews.

Photo: The Conversation

An ASIC spokesperson noted that the corporate regulator would keep a close eye on administrative expenses while maintaining its current payment channels. Meanwhile, broader discussions continue across state and local governments regarding how merchant acceptance fees should be absorbed within annual budgets following the Reserve Bank’s crackdown on surcharging.

What Lies Ahead Before the June 2027 Deadline

With the emergency funding secured and the rollout delayed, attention has shifted to what happens when the current financial year concludes. Business groups have emphasized that the seven-month breathing space must be used constructively to establish a permanent framework for handling government tax obligations without crushing merchant fees.

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