Beijing Guoan beats Buriram United despite 9 foreign players in AFC Champions League Elite

When Buriram United packed their starting lineup with nine foreign players on October 13, 2026, the arithmetic looked daunting for Beijing Guoan. Yet, when the final whistle blew in the AFC Champions League Elite fixture, it was the Chinese Super League side celebrating a 1-0 away victory, jfdaily.com reported.

Defying the Odds Against a Foreign-Heavy Lineup

The numbers from the match tell a story of immense pressure weathered by the visitors. Buriram United deployed a starting eleven featuring nine foreign players, leaving room for just two local talents. In stark contrast, Beijing Guoan introduced six foreign players in their starting formation.

Despite an even share of possession, the home side launched 16 total shots, forcing Guoan goalkeeper Hou Sen into stellar interventions, including a first-half save that kept a certain goal out of the net. The woodwork also came to Guoan’s rescue once. Though Guoan managed only nine shots with a single attempt on target, that lone accurate strike proved decisive.

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Tactical Shifts and the Winning Moment

Manager Montgomery reshaped the contest on the hour mark with a triple substitution in the 60th minute, injecting Lin Liangming, Fabio, and Serginho into the match in place of Zhang Xizhe, Shadrach, and Duciak. The tactical gamble paid off handsomely in the 80th minute.

Guoan hurled a long throw-in directly into the penalty area, where Lin Liangming redirected a header backward to the center. Fabio met the flight of the ball with a clever flicked header, steering it past the defense for the game’s only goal.

Maintaining the Continental Momentum

The narrow triumph keeps Chinese Super League clubs undefeated in the second round of the AFC Champions League Elite. In the concurrent fixture, Shanghai Port fought to a 1-1 home draw against Daejeon Hana Citizen, courtesy of a 49th-minute strike by Ampem, who latched onto a right-sided cutback to score with a left-footed push.

Following these results in the East Asia division, Beijing Guoan sits firmly in third place with two consecutive victories, while Shanghai Port holds fourth place with one win and one draw.

Fabio Abreu scored a header as Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan claimed a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Buriram United in the AFC Champions League Elite on Tuesday, securing their second consecutive win in the competition. pic.twitter.com/T3uXBJF6Cn — https://x.com/PDChinaSports/status/2110211496588304831