Control Resonant Sells 1 Million Copies in Three Weeks, Remedy Announces

Control Resonant Sells One Million Copies in Three Weeks

Remedy Entertainment announced that Control Resonant sold one million copies, reaching the milestone exactly three weeks after its September 24 launch. The action sequel arrived on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S.

The studio published the project directly while Annapurna Pictures contributed to the financing and production through a strategic partnership. Physical editions for consoles arrived on October 15 following the initial digital release.

How Control Resonant Reached This Milestone Faster Than Prior Titles

The swift commercial pace outpaces Remedy’s previous major releases. Alan Wake 2 required roughly two months to reach one million copies sold. Meanwhile, the first Control experienced a slow debut before eventually surpassing six million total sales and twenty million players.

The original game’s lifetime sales benefited over time from promotional discounts and visibility generated by the sequel. Control Resonant established its initial million-copy milestone in three weeks.

Changes in Combat and Storytelling for the Sequel

The new entry shifts its focus to protagonist Dylan Faden as he searches for his sister Jesse Faden of the Federal Bureau of Control, during a paranatural crisis in Manhattan. Creative director Mikael Kasurinen stated that players do not need to experience the first game to follow the narrative.

Photo: SpazioGames

Combat utilizes the Aberrante, a shape-shifting melee weapon paired with supernatural abilities. Navigation relies on expanded movement capabilities across an open environment.

Players who finish the campaign can access a New Game plus mode that preserves weapon upgrades, talents, artifacts, and combat skills. This mode introduces a fourth artifact slot for expanded skill combinations.

Future Content and Open Questions

Remedy thanked the community for playing and sharing the experience through social media announcements. The developer has post-launch updates planned for the title.

Long-term sales performance remains the primary open question for the studio. It remains to be seen whether the early momentum will continue in the coming years.