KCC Targets Global Color Steel Market With Plastisol Coatings

KCC is expanding its pre-coated metal (PCM) paint business globally by launching plastisol, a high-durability, thick-film coating designed to withstand harsh weather conditions, sentv.co.kr reported.

Expanding Into High-Functional Thick-Film Coatings

Pre-coated metal involves applying paint to metal substrates like steel before drying and curing them. This method allows the metal to be bent or shaped after painting, making it useful for architectural exteriors and home appliances. PCM paints are typically divided into thin-film and thick-film types based on the coating layer, known as the dry film thickness.

KCC has historically focused on thin-film products. With the introduction of plastisol, the company is broadening its lineup to include high-functional thick-film options. Plastisol is a coating made by dispersing polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resin in a plasticizer.

While standard thin-film PCM paints have a coating thickness of 20 to 30 micrometers, plastisol can be applied at a thickness of 120 to 200 micrometers. This thicker layer provides colored steel sheets with enhanced resistance to corrosion, abrasion, ultraviolet radiation, and temperature fluctuations, according to the company.

Extending Weather Resistance and Meeting Environmental Standards

Steel sheets coated with plastisol can achieve up to 30 years of weather resistance. By comparison, standard PCM colored steel sheets generally offer a maximum weather resistance warranty period of 20 years. Weather resistance refers to a material’s ability to withstand discoloration or performance degradation when exposed to sunlight, rain, and temperature shifts.

Coating Type Coating Thickness Warranty Period Primary Markets Standard Thin-Film PCM 20–30 µm Up to 20 years General Applications KCC Plastisol (Thick-Film) 120–200 µm Up to 30 years UK, Kuwait, Ireland

The company also factored in environmental and safety criteria during development. KCC stated that its formulation avoids substances of very high concern managed by the European Union, as well as phthalate-based plasticizers, which carry environmental and health concerns. The product also utilizes an odor-free technology designed to eliminate odors during the coating process.

Targeting Severe Climates

Colored steel treated with KCC’s plastisol is already exported to the United Kingdom, Kuwait, and Ireland. The company plans to widen its footprint in overseas regions characterized by intense ultraviolet exposure and demanding climatic conditions.

A KCC representative noted that the plastisol paint overcomes the limitations of conventional PCM coatings by combining long-term weather resistance through a thick film with environmental safety, anticipating growing demand primarily across European markets.