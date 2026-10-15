Donald Trump Faces Backlash for Sharing Tiger Attack Footage

US President Donald Trump is facing criticism after sharing social media footage of a man being mauled by a tiger, followed by an artificial intelligence-generated video of himself wrestling with the animal.

Family Appeals for Removal of Graphic Footage

The victim, William Chapman, died from multiple traumatic injuries on October 10 after climbing over two fences and entering the enclosure of a 200kg male Siberian tiger named Altai at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, near Doncaster. As emergency services and investigators gathered at the scene, footage of the attack began circulating online.

In a statement, Chapman’s family urged the public to stop sharing the media. The family stated that the circulation of the content was causing severe distress during an exceptionally vulnerable time. They remembered him as a “bright, warm and engaging young man” who had battled “significant mental illness over a number of years” and was prescribed “strong medication”.

An inquest opening at Doncaster coroner’s court heard that Chapman had been diagnosed with schizophrenia but was “highly functioning and independent with no care requirements”. Coroner’s officer Caitlin Brookes noted that the family had expressed “a number of concerns” regarding his contact with local mental health services prior to his death. The senior coroner, Nicola Mundy, scheduled a full inquest for 18 March next year.

Social Media Backlash Against Presidential Posts

Trump shared the 41-second attack video with his 13 million followers on Truth Social, appending the caption: “Don’t ever mess with nature! President DJT.” The White House’s “Rapid Response 47” account subsequently reposted the footage on X. Following the initial share, Trump posted an AI-generated video of himself wrestling and befriending a smiling tiger to the tune of The Tokens’ song The Lion Sleeps Tonight.

Photo: The Guardian

The posts drew condemnation. British broadcaster Piers Morgan denounced the post on X, writing, “This is appallingly tasteless. Delete it.” South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard accused Trump of using AI to mock a tragedy for a “cheap laugh track on social media”.

Media commentators also questioned the judgment behind the posting spree. Speaking on MS NOW, network contributors described the behavior as troubling, contrasting the public reaction with past scrutiny directed at other political figures.

Event Detail Recorded Information Date of Incident 10 October Location Yorkshire Wildlife Park, Doncaster, UK Animal Involved Altai (200kg male Siberian tiger) Full Inquest Scheduled 18 March next year

Park Reopening and Investigation Status

Yorkshire Wildlife Park remained closed in the days following the incident, with a spokesperson confirming plans to reopen on Friday while expressing gratitude for public messages of support. Wildlife and zoo experts previously indicated to The Guardian that it was unlikely the facility could have prevented the death.

Photo: RNZ

City of Doncaster council is conducting a health and safety investigation and will share its findings with the coroner. Meanwhile, park officials confirmed that the tiger involved, Altai, is safe and well, and will not be put down.