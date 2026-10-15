Home » Technology » Best Google Play App and Game Deals: Endling and Braveland on Sale

Google Play users can currently claim deep discounts and freebies on a vast catalog of mobile applications and games, 9to5toys.com reported on October 15, 2026, highlighted by markdowns on titles such as Endling *Extinction is Forever, Cat Lady, and Live or Die 1: Survival Pro.

Android Game and App Price Cuts on Google Play

The latest Google Play software deals feature substantial price drops across strategy titles, rogue-lites, and survival games. Endling *Extinction is Forever leads the prominent gaming discounts, dropping from its regular $11 price point down to $2.25. Meanwhile, puzzle and card-based adaptations see similar reductions, with Cat Lady marked down to $1.50 from $3, and Braveland slashed to $0.50 from $3.50.

Strategy enthusiasts can pick up Deathtrap Dungeon Trilogy for $0.75, down from its usual $3 cost. Simulation titles are also included in the promotion, with Farming Simulator 20 discounted to $2.50 and Farming Simulator 23 Mobile available for $3.

Several titles have shifted to free-to-play status for the duration of the promotion. Live or Die 1: Survival Pro, Hybrid Warrior VIP, Lovely Puzzles, and Warriors’ Market Mayhem VIP are all available without charge, down from their standard $1 pricing.

Ongoing Hardware Sales and Hardware Discounts

Concurrent with the software promotions, hardware bundles and accessories are seeing significant markdowns through manufacturer sales events. The Samsung Week 2026 sale features Galaxy Book6 Copilot+ PCs at up to $500 off, alongside promotional pricing on the Galaxy Tab S12 and Fold 8 hardware lines.

In addition to computing hardware, Amazon has listed the Moto Tag 2 Android Find Hub trackers back down to $17.50 per unit.

Extended Software Reductions and Icon Packs

Beyond the primary highlight list, a secondary tier of Android applications and customization packs remains discounted on the storefront. Visual customization options include the AlineT: bold linear icon pack at $1.25, the Sapphire Blue Icon Pack at $0.75, and the Nova Pixel 17 Icon Pack, also priced at $0.75.

Gaming discounts extend to well-known ports and indie titles, including Balatro at $6.50, Terraria at $2.50, and Star Wars™: KOTOR at $5 alongside its sequel priced at $7.50. Utility apps and incremental titles like Mini Restaurant Premium and Memory 10 round out the offerings with temporary zero-dollar pricing.