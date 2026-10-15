Academy Award-winning actress Hilary Swank announced on Instagram that she is expecting her third child with her husband, Philip Schneider, at the age of fifty-two, as reported by Voici.

The star shared the announcement via a video showing her family dancing in the dark with glowing light sticks attached to their bodies. Swank appears in the footage with a glowing baby bump silhouette, writing in the caption, Beaucoup de gens me demandent quel sera mon prochain projet : celui-ci sortira en décembre to indicate an expected winter delivery.

Expanding the Family Following Recent Milestones

Melty noted that the couple married in 2018, and when the new baby arrives in December, the twins will be barely three years old, creating a closely spaced sibling group.

Photo: melty.fr

Swank previously spoke with People magazine about building her family later in life, stating, Ça s’est tout simplement passé comme ça : j’ai eu des enfants bien plus tard dans ma vie. Ce n’est pas que je n’en voulais pas plus tôt. Beaucoup de choses m’en ont empêchée, et je peux donc vraiment prendre le temps d’être avec eux as detailed in the coverage from Voici and Citizenside.

Milestone Event Reported Age Reported Date First Birth (Twins Aya and Ohm) 48 years old April 2023 Second Pregnancy Announcement 52 years old October 14, 2026 Expected Delivery 52 years old December 2026

Balancing Career Longevity and Family Planning

Known for her celebrated roles in Boys Don’t Cry (1999) and Million Dollar Baby (2004), alongside appearances in Insomnia, The Black Dahlia, and the television series Yellowjackets, Swank prioritized her professional trajectory during her earlier decades. She explained to interviewers that establishing her career first afforded her the financial stability and scheduling autonomy to focus entirely on motherhood later on.

Photo: citizenside.fr

Je savais que je voulais des enfants un jour, mais je n’avais pas prévu à quoi cela ressemblerait Swank noted regarding her non-linear path to parenthood, emphasizing that her established career allows her the flexibility to step back from professional commitments at will.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

As the anticipated December delivery approaches, the actress balances her ongoing television work with preparations for her expanding household.

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