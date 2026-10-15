Hilary Swank Pregnant at 52: Expecting Third Child with Husband Philip Schneider

Two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank announced she is pregnant with her third child at the age of 52, expecting a winter arrival with her husband, Philip Schneider, after welcoming twins, CBS News reported.

The Bottom Line

Hilary Swank announced her pregnancy via Instagram with a creative glow-stick video captioned, “A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next, this one releases in December.”

The 52-year-old actress and her husband, Philip Schneider, previously welcomed twins Aya and Ohm in April 2023 when Swank was 48.

OB-GYN Dr. Kameelah Phillips noted to CBS News that pregnancy at 52 is extremely rare, typically requiring IVF and high-risk medical monitoring due to increased risks like gestational hypertension and preeclampsia.

The Announcement and Creative Reveal

The “Million Dollar Baby” star shared the news on social media with a video featuring her family dancing in the dark with glow sticks taped to their bodies. Near the end of the clip, Swank stepped forward to reveal a baby bump outlined with a tiny glow-stick-clad baby.

Hilary Swank has announced she is expecting her third child with husband Philip Schneider, due in December. She revealed the news in a playful Instagram video showing the couple and their three-year-old twins, Aya and Ohm, dancing in glow-stick outfits before Swank turned to… pic.twitter.com/8vVneCoxhd — https://x.com/theprojecttv/status/2110603276744114427

The post included the caption: “A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next, this one releases in December. 😉👼🏼🫶🏼,” pointing toward a winter due date for baby No. 3.

Medical Context of Pregnancy at 52

Dr. Kameelah Phillips spoke to CBS News regarding the rare nature of the pregnancy, explaining that while women in this age group are typically entering menopause, a uterus can still carry a pregnancy through IVF.

Photo: Yahoo

“She’s definitely probably being seen by a high-risk team,” Dr. Phillips told CBS News, noting that older mothers face increased risks of gestational hypertension, preeclampsia, diabetes, and C-sections.

Event / Milestone Details Reported By First Children Welcomed twins Aya and Ohm in April 2023 at age 48 CBS News, People, Page Six Parenting Reflections Described being an older mother as offering more patience and bandwidth Women’s Health, Page Six, People Third Pregnancy Announcement Announced pregnancy at age 52 via social media video for a December release CBS News, People, Page Six

Reflections on Parenting Later in Life

Swank previously spoke to “CBS Sunday Morning” following the birth of her twins about the benefits of starting a family later in life. She stated that having established her career as an actor first allowed her to dive deep into being a parent without being pulled in other directions.

In a late 2025 interview with Women’s Health magazine, reported by Page Six, Swank expanded on those sentiments, noting that she is a very different parent at this stage in her life compared to her earlier years. She explained that she possesses more patience, greater understanding, and an established career that leaves her undivided attention for her children.

The actress and Schneider have been together since 2016 and were married in August 2018 in Carmel, California.