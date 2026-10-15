Lithuania prepares EU digital identity wallet implementation

Lithuania is preparing to implement the European Union’s digital identity wallet framework, which will allow residents to store official documents—such as passports, driving licenses, and university degrees—inside a single mobile application. While the European Commission set a target for member states to offer certified wallets by the end of 2026, most nations are experiencing delays, with only Italy, France, and Denmark operating applications.

The European Union initiative, known as the European Digital Identity Wallet or EUDI Wallet, functions as a free, voluntary, and open-source application for physical persons across the bloc. According to the European Commission, member states are required to provide these digital wallets to every citizen, resident, and business. However, rollouts vary significantly across the continent.

Advanced implementations exist elsewhere in the bloc. Jan Szajda, co-founder and manager of the Polish IT company Identt, told lrt.lt that Poland’s national wallet, known as mObywatel, already operates with broad functionality. The application grants users the ability to verify identity remotely, store a driving license, view health services, and pay taxes.

“Lenkijoje ši programėlė turi tokią pačią galią kaip ID kortelė ar pasas. Galime bet kur su ja patvirtinti savo tapatybę, nereikia kitų dokumentų nešiotis su savimi. Tapatybę galima patvirtinti ir nuotoliniu būdu, tereikia nuskenuoti QR kodą,” Szajda noted to lrt.lt. He added that the eIDAS 2.0 regulation, adopted by the European Commission in 2024, establishes a legal foundation for these digital wallets to function seamlessly across all EU borders.

Preparation and Testing Phases in Lithuania

Lithuania’s Ministry of Economy and Innovation (EIM) confirmed to lrt.lt that essential decisions regarding the implementation model have been adopted. The country has opted for a platform-based solution, and ongoing work involves legal, organizational, and technical preparations.

Negotiations regarding the state budget and the specific financing required for the wallet’s deployment are currently underway. The ministry explained that while these budgetary discussions proceed, preliminary preparations continue, with future stages dictated by funding outcomes.

As part of its preparatory work, Lithuania participated in the EU-backed large-scale pilot project named Potential. The initiative evaluated different usage scenarios for the digital identity wallet across 19 EU member states and Ukraine, involving over 140 public and private sector organizations.

Greta Januškaitė, manager of car-sharing company CityBee—an enterprise that participated in the domestic testing phase—explained that local private and public organizations collaborated to build the necessary IT infrastructure. Teams tested solutions across multiple borders to identify flaws and ensure system interoperability.

“Įsitikinome, kad koncepcija tinkama ir ją galima įdiegti visose dalyvavusiose šalyse. Sprendimas pirmiausia orientuotas į gyventojų patogumą ir greitį,” Januškaitė told lrt.lt, noting that the application will streamline processes such as electronic document signing and remote bank account openings.

Integration of the Digital Driving License

A primary component of Lithuania’s testing involved the digital driving license. Tautvydas Paliulis, director of the Services Management and Development Department at Regitra, outlined the timeline for introducing the digital permit to the general public.

According to Regitra, the implementation of the digital driving license is tied to the European Union’s updated driving license directive. Member states have a three-year window to transpose the directive into national law, followed by a one-year preparation period. The digital driving license must be officially recognized across all EU member states by 2030.

“„Regitra“ savo ruožtu yra pasirengusi prie to prisidėti, kad Lietuvos vairuotojai skaitmeninį pažymėjimą ir visus jo privalumus galėtų naudoti kuo greičiau,” Paliulis told lrt.lt. He noted that the domestic license was engineered to comply with international standards ISO 18013-5 and ISO 18013-7 to guarantee cross-border recognition.”

Learn how the EU Digital Identity Wallets will work

Milestone / Entity Status / Target Date Operational Scope EU EUDI Wallet Deadline End of 2026 Provision of certified wallets by member states Early Adopter Nations Operational Italy, France, and Denmark EU Digital Driving License Directive Mandatory Recognition by 2030 All 27 EU member states Lithuanian Pilot Project (Potential) Completed Over 1,300 cross-border and domestic tests conducted

Paliulis emphasized that the completed Potential pilot project allowed authorities to address security risks, resolve technical hurdles, and establish shared cross-border protocols early in the cycle. The resulting digital license will display essential indicators, including validity status and driving categories, and will remain accessible to law enforcement offline via a smartphone interface.