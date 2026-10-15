Food News Report Features Giant Seafood, Hidden Cart Noodles and Artisanal Bagels

Hong Kong’s evening culinary programs continue to spotlight local dining concepts, with 美食新聞報道 featuring various eateries across the city.

Seafood Private Kitchens in Tsuen Wan

Dining in Tsuen Wan reached an exceptionally grand scale as critic KC and host Bobo (Wong Ching-ling) visited a high-end seafood establishment located at Shop 18, 16th Floor, 88 Yeung Uk Road, Tsuen Wan. The opening dish—braised Australian black-lip abalone with udon in supreme oyster sauce—involves simmering premium fresh Australian abalone in rich chicken broth for 24 hours. This braising process yields a dense, springy texture designed to mirror the deep profile of traditional dried abalone, while the bed of udon beneath absorbs the concentrated pan drippings.

The establishment’s signature “three-way long-legged crab” concept splits the crustacean into three distinct preparations. The legs are wok-fried Typhoon Shelter style with heavy garlic and crisp seasoning; the body is served cold to preserve the natural sweetness and tender texture of the meat; and the rich crab roe is stir-fried with glass noodles so that every strand absorbs the savory essence.

Dessert offered an equally dramatic visual presentation: pulled-sugar melon, featuring towering golden sugar threads that reached nearly the height of an adult. The sugar shell maintained a controlled sweetness while encasing fresh, juicy red-flesh melon.

Decades-Old Traditions Meet Western Comforts in Tai Po

Shifting focus to Tai Po, hosts Choi King-hang (Hang Jai) and Ng Sin-tung (Gillian) explored a 40-year-old cart noodle institution located at Shop F, Ground Floor, Tai Po Commercial Centre, 152-172 Kwong Fuk Road. Alongside its traditional cart noodles, the longstanding venue introduces modern Western and crossover creations.

The kitchen produces an exclusive blueberry sweet-and-sour vegetarian pork dish, fried to order for a crisp exterior and coated in a fruit-forward sauce made with fresh blueberries. Another slow-cooked option features pork soft bone simmered for an entire day with specialty spices until tender. Hidden menu items include an Angus beef burger with cheese and bacon, utilizing beef patties paired with a signature sauce, crisp bacon, and sandwich buns from a local bakery. For dessert, the shop serves Italian gelato in flavors such as pistachio and tiramisu, incorporating protein powder.

Handmade Sandwiches and Sourdough Bagels in Fotan

In the industrial district of Fotan, hosts Wong Man-man and Lee Hoi-tung examined an artisanal sandwich shop situated at Shop A6, Ground Floor, Wyler Centre, 2-12 Au Pui Wan Street. The signature avocado and chicken breast everything bagel utilizes a house-made sourdough base incorporating poppy seeds, sesame, and onions.

The sandwich layers tender chicken breast and smooth avocado with fresh blueberries, house-made fruit preserves, and a citrus dressing made with fresh lemon juice. The combination emphasizes clean flavors and balanced textures designed for the working crowd in the area.