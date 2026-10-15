Boston Celtics Host Charlotte Hornets In Preseason Game

The Boston Celtics host the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, for their third of four preseason matchups. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, with live television coverage broadcast on NBC Sports Boston and live streaming available on Fubo.

Heading into the matchup, the Celtics carry an undefeated 2-0 record in preseason play following a blowout victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. Meanwhile, the Hornets sit at 1-1 after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday evening, as the franchise continues to reshape its roster under head coach Charles Lee.

TD Garden Preseason Matchup and Roster Adjustments

For the Boston Celtics, Wednesday night’s contest serves as a critical tune-up to keep their preseason momentum rolling before the 2026-27 NBA regular season tips off next Tuesday, October 20, 2026. Head coach Joe Mazzulla’s squad aims to iron out tactical details, though the fluid nature of preseason rotations means any combination of Boston players could see minutes on the floor.

Charlotte Hornets (1-1) at Boston Celtics (2-0) Preseason Game #3 10/14/26 https://t.co/7VSEAMoSr8 — https://x.com/celticsblog/status/2110469750044368967

On the opposing side, the Charlotte Hornets are adjusting to new tactical schemes under Lee, a former Celtics assistant coach. Charlotte arrives in Boston looking to build on their recent win against Milwaukee and establish continuity across their developing roster.

Probable starting lineups for the exhibition game feature distinct looks for both franchises. Boston’s projected starters include Mike Conley, Baylor Scheierman, Hugo González, Jordan Walsh, and Luka Garza. Charlotte’s probable lineup lists Liam McNeely, Dennis Schroder, Brandon Miller, Moussa Diabate, and Naz Reid.

At TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, on Apr 7, 2026, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) sends the ball back against Charlotte Hornets guard Sion James (4) during the second quarter. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Injury Reports and Game-Time Decisions

Both coaching staffs are monitoring several health concerns ahead of Wednesday’s opening whistle. Boston lists three players as game-time decisions: Luka Garza due to a nose injury, Ron Harper Jr. dealing with a shoulder issue, and Devin Carter recovering from an illness.

The injury report for Charlotte is considerably longer. The Hornets list five players as game-time decisions:

Kon Kneuppel (hamstring)

Coby White (calf)

Grayson Allen (knee)

Kylan Boswell (knee)

Christian Anderson (ankle)

During the second half at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, on Apr 7, 2026, Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) takes a shot against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9). Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Broadcast Details and How to Watch

Fans hoping to follow the action live can tune in through regional television or digital streaming platforms. Coverage begins promptly at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Photo: kooora.ae

Date: Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Wednesday, October 14, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports Boston Live Stream: Fubo

Prior to the matchup against the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, on Apr 7, 2026, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) autographed bobblehead boxes featuring his likeness. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Final Preseason Preparations Before Opening Night

Following Wednesday’s game at TD Garden, both teams will wrap up their respective exhibition schedules before turning their full attention to the upcoming regular-season openers. The Celtics conclude their preseason schedule ahead of their regular season opening night next Tuesday, October 20, 2026.